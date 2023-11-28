Neville responds to Carra’s Arsenal Prem title claim with Arteta’s side a ‘real threat’ to City, Liverpool

Gary Neville has explained why he thinks Arsenal are a “real threat” to Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

The Gunners beat Brentford 1-0 over the weekend to move back to the top of the Premier League table. This follows Man City’s 1-1 draw against Liverpool at the Etihad.

This year’s Premier League title race is shaping up to be a thriller as only two points separate Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool and Aston Villa.

Arsenal were top of the table for much of last season but they struggled during the run-in as they ended up five points adrift of eventual champions Man City.

The London outfit – who are second in the 2023 Premier League net spend table – invested over £200m in the summer to boost their title hopes as they brought in Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, David Raya and Jurrien Timber and Neville thinks they are “far more likely to win the league than last year”.

Neville reckons “pretty football is unlikely to win the league” and Arsenal are a “real threat”.

“In my opinion, this team is far more likely to win the league than last year. They weren’t capable of playing below par last year and amassing these points,” Neville said via X.

“City were less attractive to watch last year than in previous years but won the treble. I see this with Arsenal this year in regards to the league.

“Perfect, pretty football is unlikely to win the league unless it’s combined with a doggedness and resilience.

“Arsenal are better this year in these areas and the football will come in due course. They have power about them and functionality that makes them a real threat. This could all be tosh but that’s how I’m reading them right now after a third of the season.”

Neville’s comments were in response to Jamie Carragher, who claimed – via Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football – that Arsenal do not have the “same fluidity or pace” as last season.

“If Arsenal continue how they are, if this is the Arsenal we are going to see this season, I don’t think that can win the league,” Carragher said.

“So many games are going to the wire and sometimes that game can go against you. You think of the [Aaron] Ramsdale mistake, the big chance that Brentford had in the second half.

“Those games that are won can easily go 1-0 against you.

“When we’re talking about ‘a different Arsenal’ we can see it in stats, but everyone can see it with their eyes. It’s not the same fluidity, the same pace, energy, creating chances, you can see that.”