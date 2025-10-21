Gary Neville has admitted that he and many others felt Manchester United had “no chance” against Liverpool but they were proven wrong “within a minute.”

United came into their Premier League match against Liverpool having won their previous match – 2-0 win over Sunderland. But that Ruben Amorim had never led the Red Devils to back-to-back Premier League wins suggested that a match against the champions was unlikely to change that.

However, United went ahead in the second minute of the game and though Cody Gakpo equalised for Liverpool in the 78th minute, honours were only even for six minutes, before Harry Maguire secured the win for United with a header into the corner of the net.

Red Devils legend Neville has revealed he and many others had little faith of the club pulling off a win, but they were immediately proven wrong.

He said on the Gary Neville Podcast: “And not just me, but when I saw the team, I thought, we’ve got no chance.

“And I had three or four texts from United fans saying, oh my God, Casemiro and Bruno [Fernandes] in midfield, [Harry] Maguire and [Matthijs] De Ligt at the back.

“You know, the pace of Liverpool, honestly, the energy in midfield of Liverpool and the legs.

“And with Casemiro having played two games in the international break for Brazil and obviously traveled from Asia, you’re thinking, how can that be right? But that was pre-match.

“I have to say, within a minute, that had gone because it was a brilliant moment for United, a really good bit of play from Amad [Diallo], slipping it into [Bryan] Mbeumo. And that just got them off on the right footing.”

A look at the stats of the game suggests there was indeed reason for Neville and others to be cautious.

Liverpool had more shots, more on target and much more of the ball. However, United sat back and played the ball long to get themselves out of trouble and transition from defence to attack.

As a result, the Reds struggled to break them down and though they should have scored a second when Gakpo glanced a free header wide of an essentially open net, never managed to find the net again.

Two wins on the spin will give United confidence that they can beat the teams on a lower rung than Liverpool, with Brighton and Nottingham Forest their next two opponents.

READ MORE: Man Utd: Amorim ‘says yes’ to £50m transfer amid INEOS ‘decision’ on contract for ‘crucial’ star