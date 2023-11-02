Neville savages £70m Man Utd flop who Ten Hag ‘can’t get out of the club’ – ‘not being harsh enough’

Gary Neville has slammed Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial after they were beaten 3-0 by Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

This season has been disastrous for the Red Devils – who have two of the worst finishers in the Premier League – and they were dealt a further blow against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup.

Just a few days after their 3-0 loss in the Manchester derby against Man City, Eddie Howe’s side barely had to get out of third gear as they earned their own 3-0 victory over Man Utd.

Erik ten Hag‘s side have now exited the Carabao Cup, they are third in their Champions League group and eighth in the Premier League.

The pressure is mounting on Ten Hag but his players are not delivering. Martial lasted 64 minutes against Newcastle and he struggled in United’s heavy defeat.

This was his fourth start of the season and they are seriously lacking in attacking areas, with Rasmus Hojlund the only player who can currently hold his head high.

Neville hit out at Martial when suggesting critics of Man Utd are not “being harsh enough” at the moment.

“Sometimes I ask myself the question, when you walk away from a broadcast like Sunday, ‘are we being too harsh?’,” Neville said on Sky Sports.

“But when you hear that stat that a guy has been at the club nine years – a goalscorer that cost £50m, £60m, £70m – has scored basically 89 goals in nine years and we still can’t get him out of the club, I don’t think we are being too harsh. I don’t think we’re being harsh enough.”

Neville continued: “The failings of the football department and recruitment is just absolutely incredible. Look, they’re human beings at the end of the day and Martial, no one wants to go on the pitch and play badly or not achieve their standards. Nobody wants to be injured.

“So I accept all those factors, but the reality is there is no way he should still be at Man United leading the line in any competition, even the Carabao Cup. It’s just where the club is at the moment, they don’t have a centre forward apart from [Rasmus] Hojlund who I think has real promise but he needs some experience up alongside him.”

Club legend Andy Cole cannot see Martial eventually coming good for the Premier League giants.

“It is a tough one, he has been here for nine years now. When you are playing for Man United and he has not got enough goals,” Cole said.

“I think to myself can he take themselves to where they need to be. He has been here nine years and hasn’t done it, so there is little chance of him doing it now.”

