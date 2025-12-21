Gary Neville has slammed a Manchester United star for his performance against Aston Villa, while Roy Keane has hit out at a summer signing.

On Sunday afternoon, Man Utd suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa via a stunning brace by England international Morgan Rogers.

Ruben Amorim‘s team were the better side for large portions of this game, but they lacked cutting edge and were punished for a couple of defensive errors.

Rogers netted a remarkable solo goal to break the deadlock, but centre-back Leny Yoro did not do enough to close down the attacker.

Neville has accused Yoro of “ambling” during this moment as he made a “big mistake”.

“That is so, so special. So, so good from Morgan Rogers,” Neville said on Sky Sports.

READ: Amorim sack talk unjustified as ‘ambling’ Man Utd star, Rogers cost the Red Devils against Aston Villa



“John McGinn fires it into him after a little wrestle with Luke Shaw and I just thought, as Yoro doesn’t go and close him down on that first touch… he ambles, Manchester United’s right centre-back.

“I thought, ‘Uh oh, you could be in trouble here’, because Rogers can do that.

“There’s no doubt Leny Yoro has to get out quicker, he has to make sure confronts him outside the box.

“But once doesn’t, Rogers still has a lot to do and my goodness me does he do it!

“They’ve been really average in this first half, Aston Villa, but Morgan Rogers is having a very special season and that is a really, really wonderful goal.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

* Amorim reveals Fernandes injury update after Man Utd were ‘better team’ vs Villa – ‘going to be a while’

* Romano clarifies terms of Fernandes release clause at Man Utd and rates chance of January exit

* Matic claims ‘amazing’ Man Utd manager ‘deserved more time’ at Old Trafford



Neville added: “I’ve played that position and when you play against a special player you have to edge over, if the touch is off you need to get out close and harass him, you can’t drift.

“He just ambled, Yoro, which was a big mistake.”

Keane, meanwhile, has revealed his concerns about £74m summer signing Benjamin Sesko after he failed to take a couple of chances in the first half against Aston Villa.

“We talk about players’ confidence, these are big moments,” Keane said.

“When it comes to him did we actually believe he was going to score? Did he believe he was going to score?

“A player with a bit more confidence, these are big chances for a player trying to get his career up and running and he has really got to take them.

“The only encouragement I have for him is he has had one or two chances, so that will lift his spirits a little bit.”