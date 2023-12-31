Neville slams ‘weird’ Man Utd for having ‘snail pace’ attitude under Ten Hag – ‘They’re a yo-yo team’

Gary Neville tries to wrap warm at the City Ground.

Gary Neville has slammed Manchester United after their Premier League defeat at Nottingham Forest, labelling them “a yo-yo team”.

The Red Devils ended 2023 on a sour note, labouring to a disappointing 2-1 defeat at the City Ground on Saturday evening.

As he likes to do, Erik ten Hag failed to take accountability for the loss and claimed results will turn around when he does not have to deal with so many injuries.

He said: “I know when players are returning, then I am sure this side will be stronger.

“You have to clinically analyse this, then we know where it’s come from. We have a lack of routines, we have to work on that.”

The result against Nuno Espirito Santo’s men came days after United’s spirited comeback victory over Aston Villa, which makes it all the more disheartening.

READ MORE: Man Utd climb past Arsenal in ‘fun to watch’ Premier League table

While Ten Hag did admit consistency is a massive issue, Red Devils legend Neville has criticised his former side’s ability to back up a good result.

“They’re a weird team this Man Utd one,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“It’s almost as if at 0-0, they think they can play at a snail’s pace and then when they concede a goal – ‘oh we better get going here, let get’s a move on’. They don’t anticipate danger at all.

“At half-time, the lads were talking about the belief. Nottingham Forest can half work out how bad this Manchester United team are.

“It’s so poor from United, especially considering how good they were at Villa, it was exhilarating. They’re a yo-yo team.

“They weren’t keen on talking about it as a turning point because they don’t trust themselves.

“All the talk the other night was how much these players are playing for Erik ten Hag. What does this prove after we’ve seen so far in 50 minutes? That they’re not playing for him?

“This almost has nothing to do with Erik ten Hag. From 45 minutes to 45 minutes, they’ve gone from the sublime to the ridiculous. And now it’s the ridiculous.”

Neville added: “Manchester United are back to their worst, back to what they are – inconsistent and awful.”

READ MORE: Erik ten Hag sneaks into top 10 Premier League managers of 2023