Gary Neville has slammed Tottenham for a “bad decision” in letting Cristian Romero return to Argentina, as “everyone knows” he never planned to return to the club.

Spurs captain Romero returned to Argentina this week. It was reported that he was planning to watch boyhood club Belgrano play in a title decider rather than support his own side, Tottenham, in a game which could either confirm their Premier League status for next season or their relegation.

Romero is now said to have had a change of heart, and was indeed on the bench for Tottenham as they played Everton on the final day, but Neville is not happy with the club or the defender, who has likely played his final game, with reports suggesting Atletico Madrid could land him in the summer.

The pundit said on Sky Sports: “It’s another something Tottenham fans can look at and think there’s another disconnect.

“They are coming here today to support their team and the captain or the club is considering not being here for the last game of the season. Bad decision. Poor choice.

“What are you thinking? Did you not think he’d been spotted back in Argentina? Did you not think he’d be seen as missing in action?

“It’s symptomatic of poor decision making, it’s something they’ve corrected and he’s going to be here but everyone knows originally the decision was not for him to be here.”

De Zerbi swerved Romero questions

Spurs manager Roberto De Zerbi had swerved questions about his captain prior to the final game of the season.

He said: “I don’t want to answer about Romero, about [Dejan] Kulusevski.

“They can’t play, they don’t play and they are not here. My focus is on Djed Spence, on [Randal] Kolo Muani, on Richarlison.”

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Each of Romero and Kulusevski were in the building, with the pair pictured alongside another injured star, Mohammed Kudus, watching their team-mates warm up.

Had Kulusevski and Kudus not suffered serious injuries, it feels unlikely Tottenham would be in the mess they find themselves in.

Alas, they went into the final game of the season needing a point to make absolutely sure they could not be relegated from the Premier League for the first time in their history.

READ MORE: Roberto De Zerbi reveals decision on his future if Tottenham suffer relegation – ‘I confirm everything’