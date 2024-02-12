Neville tells Aston Villa they ‘will finish top four or five’ if Emery can ‘step up’ after ‘dig in the ribs’

Gary Neville has told Aston Villa that they “will finish in the top four or five” if they see their recent loss as a “dip” that Unai Emery can “step up” from.

Villa’s loss against Manchester United last time out – their second against the Red Devils this season – was their sixth of the campaign in the Premier League, and ensured they would not return to the top four.

They remained one point outside it, after Tottenham had beaten Brighton a day before to leapfrog them.

Neville suggests that Villa were always going to suffer a dip, and if they treat the two losses to United as such, they can bounce back and still finish fourth or fifth in the league.

“They have the right manager, they have a good squad. If they can see it as in a season of 38 matches, you are always going to have a dip,” he said on the Gary Neville Podcast.

“If they can see it as that and this is the dip and actually it’s not something that is set in for the season, they will be OK and will finish in the top four or five, but they have to recover quickly.”

Indeed, the pundit feels any doubts need to be driven out of Villa so they can recover and ensure a good finish, and Emery is the right manager to ensure that happens.

“They have got to make sure that any lingering doubts they have out of this period and these losses against Manchester United in the last six to eight weeks, that is something that will test them next week and that is where great managers like Unai Emery earns his mettle and can really step up and get this squad right,” he added.

“I think for Villa, they have a real test in the next week or two, but they have some fixtures that are quite friendly. There’s plenty to play for, it’s not doom and gloom for Villa but today will be a big dig in the ribs for them.”

Next up for Villa is Fulham, before games against Nottingham Forest and Luton. The first of which seems the most difficult, but they are all games Emery’s side will perceive to be distinctly winnable.

