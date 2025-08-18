Manchester United legend Gary Neville reckons his former club have a “glaring issue” that “can’t be ignored” as they should sign a Premier League star.

The Red Devils lost 1-0 to Arsenal at Old Trafford in their first game of the 2024/25 campaign, but there were plenty of positives for Ruben Amorim to take into his side’s upcoming matches.

New signings Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha impressed as Man Utd were arguably the better side over 90 minutes, though they failed to find the net as Arsenal hung on.

Arsenal took the lead inside the opening 15 minutes via their first corner as Riccardo Calafiori headed home at the back post after Alter Bayindir failed to make substantial contact on the ball.

This key moment exposed Man Utd’s need to sign a new goalkeeper after Amorim made the bold decision to drop Andre Onana from his squad after his woeful form in 2024/25.

Neville reckons a new goalkeeper needs to be a priority for Man Utd before this summer transfer window closes. They need to “sort” this department for one reason, while £40m-rated Aston Villa star Emiliano Martinez is deemed a suitable upgrade due to a key trait.

“There’s a glaring issue for Manchester United that can’t be ignored and that is that they do need to find a goalkeeper,” Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast.

“That needs to be sorted either with a permanent signing or a loan. The two that you look at that have been mentioned in the last few weeks are Martinez and Donnarumma.”

He added: “We’ve seen Martinez play in World Cup finals. They’ve played under extreme pressure and they can handle it. Man United need that.

“I think they need to sort the goalkeeper out because they will keep conceding goals and points and it undermines what you’re doing.

“I’ve said it for years, you need personality, character and stability in that position. I think United need to deal with it in the next couple of weeks.”

Arsenal legend Ian Wright also hit out at Bayinder after the match, claiming he was “nowhere near it”.

“We have seen what happens with Andre Onana, we see it with Bayindir today and he is nowhere near it,” Wright told Premier League Productions.

“Man United with the money they have spent, they need more goals and addressed that and I think Cunha and Mbeumo were very good today but what is the point when your goalkeepers are going to be that bad.

“I don’t know what is happening with [Gianluigi] Donnarumma, I don’t know if he’s coming here but they [United] really need to sort that goalkeeping situation out because they have lost the game on that.

“It is a hard one to take. I thought [Matthijs] de Ligt played very well, Cunha played well, Mbeumo played well, they didn’t deserve to lose it like that on a keeper’s poor technique.

“It’s a terrible way to lose the game.”