Neville tells Tottenham to ‘enjoy’ Postecoglou as Prem rivals are tipped to steal ‘staggering’ manager

Gary Neville thinks Manchester City will be looking to appoint Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou when Pep Guardiola leaves.

The loveable Aussie left Celtic in the summer to join Spurs and he has done a wonderful job since taking over. Postecoglou has made Tottenham fun again after Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte made them dull to watch.

He has given his players the freedom to express themselves and while they have been caught out defensively in certain points, they are arguably the best team to watch in the Premier League.

Spurs are also getting results as they followed up their 4-1 win over Newcastle United with a 2-0 victory at Nottingham Forest on Friday night.

During Sky Sports’ coverage of Tottenham’s win at the City Ground, Man Utd legend Neville claimed Man City will have their eye on Postecoglou so the London outfit “have got to enjoy him”.

“We see, sometimes, managers say they need time to build a style at a football club, time to get used to the players,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“What he’s [Postecoglou] done in such a short period of time is quite staggering because he’s not only implementing what would be an idea of play, he’s put something in place that’s breathtaking to watch, but actually it’s quite complex when you watch it from a football point of view.

“When you think getting players into positions, to be like clockwork, can take not just months, or 40, 50 matches, it can take two to three seasons. You see Pep Guardiola even in that first season at Manchester City, it was difficult for him to get exactly what he wanted across [to the players]. Eventually obviously he has and it’s unbelievable.

“But for Ange Postecoglou the way in which they’re playing and the football that they’re playing, Spurs fans won’t like this, but he is amazing and if you’re Manchester City losing Pep Guardiola in a year or two you’ll be looking at Ange Postecoglou thinking, ‘wow, that’s exactly what we want to see’. But for the time being, Spurs have got to enjoy him.

“They’re not going to potentially finish in the top four, they might finish in the top four, there’s one place probably up for grabs, but what they can do is enjoy one of the best brands of football I’ve seen since I’ve finished playing football.

“I love watching Tottenham play, and that hasn’t always been the case over the last few years.”