Neville ‘tired’ of Man Utd ‘cycle’ as Sky Sports pundit reveals ‘I don’t want to do their games’

Gary Neville is “tired” and “bored” of the same old Manchester United sh*t and doesn’t want to cover or watch their games anymore.

United suffered a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle on Saturday and were completely outplayed by the Magpies at St James’ Park.

That result came after a 3-3 draw against Galatasaray which sees them on the verge of Champions League elimination.

And Neville is sick of it all, telling his podcast: “It’s well below par, it’s really disappointing.

“I feel like we’re in a cycle of the noise against the manager is starting to occur. There is the same noises that say ‘Well surely we can’t get rid of another manager, we’ve got to get rid of the players because they are the ones that got rid of the other managers’.

“And then we turn to the owners – and I’m bored. I’ve become tired of my own club.

“I don’t want to do their games anymore, I don’t want to watch their games anymore, and that is the saddest indictment that you can have of your football club, when you become bored of watching them, when you become tired of watching them. And it’s not just me, a couple of people in the last couple of weeks [have said] ‘enough’s enough’.”

United host Chelsea on Wednesday before Bournemouth go to Old Trafford on Saturday, ahead of a must-win game against Bayern and Liverpool at Anfield in two weeks.

Neville says he will tune in on Wednesday, out of habit more than anything, but is already dreading the outcome.

He added: “The daft thing is on Wednesday night I’ll build my whole Wednesday night around watching Manchester United, because that’s life, we go and watch them again don’t we!

“But that’s how I feel today, I feel tired of watching them, and that’s a sad position to be in. I love that club and I love the excitement of football but I’m already fearing what’s going to happen at Anfield in two weeks, just purely because I think it could be a mess.

“I’m already fearing what’s going to happen Wednesday night against Chelsea because it could be a mess. There’s no confidence, they’ve lost our confidence, the whole club has lost our confidence as fans.

“And in the media now we just don’t trust them either because the reality is they fall below par time and time again. Not good enough, definitely not good enough.”

READ MORE: Man Utd pair in top three worst Premier League finishers of 23/24