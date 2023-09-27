Neville ‘torn’ over Sancho vs Ten Hag as Carragher picks sides – ‘Can’t afford to lose’

Gary Neville has explained why he’s “torn” over the feud between Jadon Sancho and Erik ten Hag.

Sancho has been training with the academy players at United since he accused Ten Hag of lying over the reason for his omission from the squad for their 3-1 defeat to Arsenal earlier this month, and is now barred from all first-team facilities.

After the Dutch boss said Sancho had been left out for his lack of commitment in training, the former Borussia Dortmund star took to social media to refute his manager’s claim.

Roy Keane has said he would be “ashamed of my life” if he was Sancho, but Neville has revealed what’s “niggling him”.

He told the Stick to Football podcast: “The big story has been about Jadon Sancho, and I’m torn – I think it’s really important to have discipline and control if you’re a manager in the dressing room.

“Also, what is niggling me a little bit is that only six months ago he was allowed to have two or three months off with mental health issues, and now he’s had this very public spat where the manager [Erik ten Hag] has come out and said he’s not training well.

“Sancho has come back and now Erik ten Hag is demanding an apology, and Sancho is not forgiving.”

Carragher believes Ten Hag “can’t afford to lose this fight” and believes the reaction to Ten Hag’s refusal to allow him to train would be viewed differently if United had been better at the start of the season.

He said: “I’m with the manager [Erik ten Hag] on this one [Sancho’s exclusion]. Normally in these situations we don’t know anything that’s gone on behind the scenes, but I’m normally with the manager. You think of ten Hag and where he’s got to get to, and we rave about Jürgen Klopp in these situations, or Pep Guardiola only a few months ago with Cancelo, who was a great player for them, but he was gone – sold. They deal with those situations, and we say they are strong managers and very ruthless.

“Ten Hag almost can’t afford to lose this fight. He’s come out and I don’t think it’s massive what he said in the press conference after the game. He’s been asked a question why Sancho isn’t in the squad, and the answer is he hasn’t trained right.

“Because Erik ten Tag is going through a really difficult spell – Man United haven’t started the season well – we say ‘he’s losing the dressing room’ but if he was winning, we’d be saying ‘he’s ruthless, he’s dealt with the situation and sent a message to the dressing room’. I’m always with the manager on this. It’s not even heavy criticism – has he been training right? He’s been awful – he’s been really poor considering how much he cost Manchester United and his reputation.”

