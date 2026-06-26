Neville urges Tuchel to make two England changes – ‘Not a Gordon or Rashford argument for me’

Gary Neville reckons Thomas Tuchel should make two England changes for their final Group L game against Panama on Saturday and doesn’t believe it should be a choice between Anthony Gordon or Marcus Rashford on the left wing.

England impressed in their 4-2 win over Croatia, particularly in the second half of that opening game, but were frustrated by Ghana in a 0-0 draw on Tuesday.

Neville says England may need to be a bit more “expressive” against Panama, but recognises the difficulty all top teams face in breaking down teams playing in a low block.

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“All the top teams have to do this,” Neville told Sky Sports. “Manchester City under Pep Guardiola have spent probably 90 per cent of their games in the last 10 years, camped in on the edge of the opposition box, attacking the opposition box where all the defenders are all in a very concentrated space.

“At Manchester United when we were playing, when teams came back to Old Trafford and they sat deep, it’s really difficult to break down teams sometimes.

“And what I think England will do is learn from that game against Ghana the other day that maybe putting more crosses in the box, getting more bodies in the box earlier in the game.

“That’s not saying throw the kitchen sink at it from minute five, but that’s probably just maybe being a little bit more expressive, taking a few more risks with bodies in the box and making sure our set pieces are better.

“So there are things that I think we can do against Panama that will help us more than they did against Ghana. Maybe Ghana was a bit of a dress rehearsal for certain games that we’re going to face moving forwards.”

Not Gordon or Rashford

Tuchel teased “moderate” changes to his side in his press conference on Wednesday, and with the left flank coming under particular scrutiny, Neville reckons the German boss should make a couple of changes, though not Rashford for Gordon as has been pushed by many.

“I don’t want to pile on to Anthony Gordon because I think he’s a really good player,” Neville added. “He’s had two difficult games, but I didn’t think that Marcus Rashford should come on on that left-hand side. I actually thought it should be Morgan Rogers.

“I actually like the idea of Morgan Rogers coming off that left-hand side. I think someone who can just sort of connect on that left-hand side a little bit better for us.

“Someone who’s got a little bit more game intelligence. Rashford and Gordon are explosive. They’re the players that, you know, really, if you’re counter-attacking, you’d want them on the pitch, but if Panama are going to be very difficult to break down, you’re going to need players with a little bit more invention, a little bit more subtlety in the game.

“I think that’s Rogers or Eze there on that left-hand side, I don’t think it’s a Gordon or Rashford argument for me on that left-hand side.”

Neville also wants to see a change at left-back, adding: “I like Djed Spence, I’ve got a lot of time for him. I can see that he sort of works hard, but I think Nico O’Reilly will probably come back in.

“So I’d like to see Nico O’Reilly and Morgan Rogers off that left-hand side.

“The rest of the team. I’m pretty comfortable leaving it as it is. I don’t think you should throw the baby out with the bathwater just because you’re not being able to break Ghana down.”