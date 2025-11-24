Gary Neville singled out two Liverpool players who are “struggling” and should be dropped as Arne Slot is urged to “change the style or the system”.

Liverpool were beaten 3-0 by Nottingham Forest at Anfield in their most recent Premier League game.

They have fallen to 11th in the Premier League table and have lost six of their last seven in the top flight.

The defence of their title has been absolutely disastrous, and serious questions are being asked of Slot and his players.

Liverpool’s pitiful title defence in F365 Tables

Defenders Ibrahima Konate and Milos Kerkez, in particular, are completely bereft of confidence and being exposed by the opposition on a weekly basis, while there are calls for Mohamed Salah to be dropped.

Despite spending over £400million on new signings in the summer, Liverpool are somehow dramatically worse.

Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak were signed for a combined £125million but only have one goal involvement in the Premier League between them, while £69m forward Hugo Ekitike hasn’t scored or assisted in his last six league games.

Nature of Liverpool’s drop-off is ‘unusual’ – Neville

With Arsenal in the driving seat for the title and Liverpool lingering in the bottom half, Manchester United legend Neville says the Reds are not experiencing a blip, but an “unusual” crisis.

Neville said on his podcast: “What is unusual is the severity and immediacy of the drop, and the worrying signs that are appearing. A blip is losing one or two games, when you start losing three and four, you have to do something.

“You can’t lose six games in seven if you are Liverpool Football Club. It’s unacceptable. The manager has to change the style or the system and help them. It means being more solid, personnel changes. Kerkez is struggling, Konate is struggling.

“I called on it a few weeks ago, I said maybe Joe Gomez should play right-back, Andy Robertson at left-back, and play as a narrow back four. Be a bit more pragmatic. Something has to change in the collective.

“From an individual perspective, you have to strip it right back to the foundations, whether that’s sleep, stretching, eating, the tiny details. Do everything better.”

Slot has ‘credit in the bank’, but he’s not untouchable

Slot guided Liverpool to the title last season after replacing Jurgen Klopp, and Neville believes this leaves the former with “credit in the bank”, though it’s clear he must make drastic changes.

“I thought Liverpool would experience what they are experiencing this season last year, after Klopp left,” he continued.

“What Slot did was out of the ordinary. Liverpool expect to win titles, they don’t expect to lose six of seven in any season. He’s causing himself a problem.

“Slot is a brilliant manager with real class, but he’s got to reverse and do something different – maybe make some difficult decisions.

“He’s going to come under pressure, let’s not get too carried away with that. The players have to step up, or it will become a problem.”

