Neville details ‘worrying signs’ after Man Utd ‘dismantled’; doubles down on Glazers guilt

Gary Neville has stated Manchester United are showing “worrying signs” on the pitch after they were “dismantled” by Brighton, but he feels the only “crisis” is off the pitch.

United currently find themselves 13th in the Premier League. While they’ve won two of their games, they’ve lost each of the other three.

The latest of which saw Brighton hammer them 3-1. Former United defender Neville felt the Red Devils were completely torn to pieces by the Seagulls, which is a worry.

“They dismantled Manchester United and that is definitely the right word, they dismantled them,” Neville said on Sky Sports.

“What most Manchester United fans before the game thought might happen did happen, which is worrying.”

Neville reiterated the worries on the pitch, which have been prompted by the poor start, and are compounded by the unavailability of some players, such as Antony, who is taking a leave of absence, and Jadon Sancho, who is currently banished from the first team.

“There were some worrying signs in that game, they have got a few injuries, they’re having a difficult moment on and off the pitch, and Erik ten Hag’s got to settle everything down quite quickly because there is a lot of noise around United,” Neville said.

But despite on-field worries, Neville believes the worst problem befalling United at the moment is off the pitch, and stems from the owners.

“I do agree with him, it’s not a crisis, the crisis is off the pitch with the ownership, it’s not with the players and the team, but I have to say performances do need to improve,” Neville added.

Neville has been vocal in opposition of the owners of late, due to their “culture of greed, ill-discipline, indecision and uncertainty,” and he’s doubled down on that view, suggesting the problems are the fault of the Glazer family.

If performances remain at the current level, the off-field crisis could extend onto the pitch. Ten Hag will be doing his best to ensure that doesn’t happen, but he’s clearly got a lot on his plate at the moment.

