A new FC Barcelona transfer target could reportedly ‘close the door’ on Marcus Rashford’s proposed move from Manchester United to the La Liga giants.

Barcelona already have two of the best wingers in the world as Ballon d’Or contenders Raphinha and Lamine Yamal are coming off sensational solo seasons, but they are in the market for reinforcements in this department as they feel they need cover.

Their sporting director, Deco, recently confirmed this plan in an interview, while naming Rashford and Liverpool’s Luis Diaz as targets.

He said: “We like Luis [Diaz], we like [Marcus] Rashford, and we like other players.

“When we go to the market, there are names that we know and that could improve the team.”

Barcelona have been heavily linked with a move for Rashford over the past six months and they were mooted as a possible destination for the England international in January.

After falling out with Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim, Rashford announced his intention to leave the Red Devils in January and he eventually joined Aston Villa on loan with an option to buy for around £40m.

READ: Spend now, sell later? Man Utd could be stuck with bloated bomb squad



Aston Villa decided to take a punt on Rashford after selling Jhon Duran to Al Nassr, while Barcelona were put off by the Man Utd’s forward huge salary and poor form.

This risk paid off for Aston Villa as Rashford grabbed four goals and six assists in his 17 appearances in all competitions.

Aston Villa missed out on Champions League qualification on the final day of the 2024/25 season and this looks set to impact their hopes of signing Rashford permanently, as he prefers a ‘dream’ move to Barcelona.

However, Man Utd’s reported £40m asking price and Rashford’s asking price are still obstacles for Barcelona, who could move for a much cheaper alternative.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd to make bid ‘imminently’ for second signing with striker ‘really pushing’ to ‘force’ transfer

👉 Man Utd ‘ban’ forces new transfer ‘plan’ to replace one star with INEOS to ‘pounce on cut-price’ deal

👉 Man Utd star ‘tells agent he only wants to play for Barcelona’ as he prepares to ‘reduce his salary’

This is according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, who claim an upcoming Barcelona transfer would ‘close the door’ on Rashford’s chances of joining the La Liga giants.

Former Spurs star Ivan Perisic, who grabbed 16 goals and ten assists for PSV Eindhoven in 2024/25, is ‘of particular interest’ to Barcelona and ‘one of the first possible reinforcements’ this summer ahead of his contract expiry on June 30.

The report adds: