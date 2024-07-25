‘New environment, new opportunity’ – Sophia Smith and USA are out to set the record straight
Sophia Smith, star striker for the most dominant nation in Olympic football history, was greeted on arrival in France this week by the ghost of last year’s World Cup.
About to lace her boots and begin USA’s quest for gold medal glory against Zambia in Nice on Thursday evening, it was matters a year old she was forced to confront first.
“We’ve moved on from last summer,” the Portland goal machine replied to a question about the USA’s humiliating Round-of-16 elimination by Sweden and penalty shoot-out in which she was one of three to fail to score.
“New environment, new opportunity. We’re looking towards this tournament, not back. There’s really no point in doing that.”
Her response mirrored that of new boss Emma Hayes and is what you would expect to hear from a superpower in search of redemption at these Games.
The more pertinent question is whether the US team actually believe what they are saying – and the performances of Smith in the coming days will go a long way to providing the answer.
She might be only 23, but in the absence of retired icons Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, the 50-cap Colorado-born goal getter has emerged as a key member of Hayes’ new-look set-up.
A player able to look the demons of Melbourne 2023 square in the eye and reassure her supporters the damage is not permanent.
“The World Cup experience was really tough,” she told The Women’s Game. “It felt like us against the world and we didn’t play up to standard. We knew that at the time and we know that now looking back.
“I obviously didn’t do my part and put away my penalty. That’s something I have to live with and it still makes me feel sick to this day. But it’s sports and it’s unfortunately part of the game.
“It’s how you respond to that and how I respond ultimately will make me into the player that I want to be.
“It was a hard experience and it was challenging, but we came away having learned a lot about ourselves and each other and I think that will help us going forward.”
Under Hayes, Team USA has had a reset, the former Chelsea boss demanding humility and insisting reputation counts for nothing, even if America’s women can boast four Olympics and two World Cups.
“I don’t think shocks in the women’s game exist any more,” she said. “I think we need to reframe our focus a little bit and have respect for the rest of the world.”
The first task is to start scoring goals. They managed a grand total of four in the World Cup – three of those in the opener against Vietnam – and just one in their two most recent warm-up games against Mexico and Costa Rica.
“That’s not something we’re worried or concerned about,” insists Smith, whose boyfriend Michael Wilson is an NFL wide receiver with the Arizona Cardinals.
“We know how to score goals. The final piece just needs to come together. I’m not worried about that at all.”
Setting the record straight
Success has followed Smith throughout her career, from a national championship win at Stanford to leaving university after her sophomore year to become the first teenager drafted into the National Women’s Soccer League.
Portland Thorns went as far as to make her the first overall pick and by 2022 she was US Soccer’s female player of the year.
Such has been her meteoric rise that her sponsor Nike featured her in a commercial entitled Nice To Beat You. It seemed everything she touched turned to gold.
Which is why the World Cup came as such a shock and the mission here in France to set the record straight is being given her full attention.
Few expect the US to falter against the Copper Queens of Zambia, but the potential for an upset is there in the prolific form of Barbra Banda, Africa’s all-time top scorer in Olympic history.
At the last Games, in Tokyo, Banda scored back-to-back hat-tricks against the Netherlands and China. She now plays in America’s top flight, having been signed by Orlando Pride for the second highest transfer fee in women’s football.
No wonder Hayes is preaching ‘one game at a time’. No wonder Smith has cleared her mind of all things World Cup and is “locked in” on the task at hand.
