The new Harry Kane? Man Utd lose out as Bayern Munich seal deadline day wonderkid deal

Bayern Munich have beaten Manchester United to the signing of teenage forward Jonah Kusi-Asare, with the German club hopeful he will prove to be the long-term successor to Harry Kane.

Kusi-Asare, 16, has emerged as a potential star of the future after making his professional debut with AIK in his homeland Sweden earlier this season.

The 6ft 5in forward had been monitored by scouts from some of the world’s leading clubs, with Bayern Munich announcing the signing of Kusi-Asare – who is eligible to represent Sweden, Ghana and Finland at international level – on Thursday.

In a statement, Bayern Munich confirmed Kusi-Asare has arrived on “a long-term contract” and will live at the club’s training complex as he gains experience with the under-19 team.

Kusi-Asare said: “It’s an indescribable feeling. I’m very happy to now be at, in my eyes, the biggest club in the world and to have signed here. It’s a special day for me.”

“I want to settle in here in Munich as quickly as possible in the coming weeks. I’m looking forward to the first training sessions and I want to keep improving.”

Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund said: “Jonah Kusi-Asare is a young striker with enormous potential.

“He had several offers but chose FC Bayern because we managed to convince him about how we want to build up and develop him here.

“He has all the attributes: he’s technically strong, fast, tall, very robust for his age and an excellent finisher.

“We’re very pleased that he’ll be playing for FC Bayern in the future.”

Jochen Sauer, Bayern’s director of youth development, added: “Jonah made his debut for AIK in Sweden’s first division at the age of just 16 and is already very advanced for his age.

“We believe in his potential and are pleased that he’ll take the next steps in his development with us.”

Bayern’s move for Kusi-Asare comes after the club fastracked the arrival of young Spanish winger Bryan Zaragoza from Granada.

The Bundesliga giants announced at the beginning of December that Zaragoza would arrive in the summer of 2024, but an agreement has been reached to allow the 22-year-old to link up with Thomas Tuchel’s squad immediately.

Bayern’s capture of two talented youth prospects is likely to please club legend Lothar Matthaus, who recently expressed his dismay over the club’s transfer policy following the signing of Eric Dier and the pursuit of 33-year-old Newcastle United full-back Kieran Trippier.

Appearing on the Sky 90 podcast, he said: “Bayern need more depth and reinforcements, but are these players reinforcements? Eric Dier wasn’t necessarily a key player at Tottenham recently.

“I remember [Bayern honorary president] Uli Hoeness once saying: ‘We won’t be bringing in any more players who are sitting on the bench at other clubs.’ The [Dier] transfer looks different.

“Kieran Trippier would [have been] a similar case. That’s not Bayern Munich for me.

“Bayern should focus on reinforcements or on the young players. Bayern Munich have very good youth players and Christoph Freund is responsible for that. He has a good network.”