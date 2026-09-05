Leeds United will soon be in a position to announce a new deal for manager Daniel Farke, after it emerged that only some small final details were left to resolve and with the German having played a significant role in the club’s summer transfer business.

Since Farke moved into the Elland Road hotseat, the Whites have been on an upward trajectory, improving in every season under his command.

Managers lasting so long in one job these days is quite a rare commodity, so it comes as refreshing to see a club not only sticking by their boss, but also in actively taking positive steps to extend his stay.

That contract is currently due to expire at the end of the current campaign, and while there has been some surprise that Leeds United have not moved to tie him down sooner, an update on TEAMtalk has explained not only the delay, but also the crucial buy-in from their owners, 49ers Enterprises, as well as all seven of the club’s summer signings.

The report states: ‘Leeds are working through the final details of Farke’s contract, which we are told is ‘quite close’.

‘What we can also confirm is that all Leeds United’s seven summer signings did so, having been told that the club’s plan was very much for Farke to sign a new deal.

‘Key to that impending agreement is that Farke is happy that his ideas over summer recruitment were taken on board and he, by and large, signed the players he wanted, with Farke’s decisions on new signings highlighting exactly why he is seen internally as a key part of their future planning.

‘In addition, we understand that all is fine regarding those negotiations and, while not as quick in reaching an official announcement as some fans would have liked, it is not seen as a huge issue.’

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Farke speaks out on Leeds United future

Farke was asked earlier this week about his future with Leeds, but was giving very little away, despite hinting at a potential announcement over his extension.

“I have enjoyed this role from day one, but the topic of my future is for next week or the international break,” he said.

Speaking towards the back end of the transfer window, Farke also stated: “We’re on the 20th of August, the transfer window shuts in 10 days’ time and two days before the start of the season. We head into a week with three games within seven days, and you have more important topics to speak about than my contract.

“So on these random topics, we can speak about whatever once the transfer window is shut, or during the international break when there are no other topics to speak about. But right now this is not important.

“My only concentration is starting as well as possible in this first year and also in this first week, and also to make sure that we have the strongest possible squad once the transfer window is shut. This is my only topic, and not to speak about my contract.”

The 49-year-old added. “I just wanted to speak in September about this topic after the next international break.

“I’ve said how challenging it will be to be the first manager to add a second solid season on Premier League level. And this is my only worry. I’m not thinking for one second at the moment about what is with my contract.

“So for me, it’s really like our mantra is a sight before self. I’m not here just for myself. I’m just a little piece in the history of this club. And once I leave one day, then I want everyone to say, okay, he has done a solid job and and left the club in a better position than the before.

“Listen, I am under contract anyhow. And for a manager normally at Leeds United, yeah, if you can last three months, you’re on a good path already! So that’s at least what happened in the past.

“I’m one of the longest-serving managers already for Leeds tonight in the last three decades. My contract expires in more than 10 months, so we have more than enough time. We can speak about this topic when everything is settled.”

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