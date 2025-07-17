New Leeds signing who watched ‘nearly every game’ confident Premier League ‘will suit me’

Sebastiaan Bornauw says he spent five months watching Leeds United “nearly every week” before his transfer to Elland Road was finally completed.

The Belgian centre-back signed for Leeds from Wolfsburg earlier this month but told the Yorkshire Evening Post the move had been in the works for some time.

“I know quite a lot about Leeds United because I watched for the past five months since I knew of the interest,” he revealed.

“I tried to watch nearly every game.

“I would say in the second half of (last) season I watched nearly everything. I was a bit stressed as well, as probably all the fans were.”

Bornauw admitted he became emotionally invested in Leeds’ promotion push, even if his deal wasn’t dependent on it.

“It wasn’t that they had to go up but of course it’s for the better for everyone around the football club,” he said.

“If you can choose to play Championship or Premier League it’s a big difference.

“Probably everyone was stressed and I was a little bit, to be honest.”

He praised the club for keeping negotiations quiet, saying it helped ensure the deal went through smoothly.

“The interest was there quite some time ago but we kept it really silent because I really wanted the deal to go through. It always helps to keep it silent and just announce it on the day it has to be announced.

“We did well on that, from Leeds’ side and our side as well.”

Now preparing for Premier League football under Daniel Farke, Bornauw believes Leeds won’t stray too far from their identity.

“I think the manager wants to adapt our playing style a bit, but not too much.

“He wants a combination of the strength we had last year and obviously stepping up to the Premier League level, so that’s what I would say I think he will do.”

“I feel ready,” he said. “Two of my old team-mates are doing really well in the Premier League, Maxence Lacroix and Micky van der Ven, both good friends of mine.

“I think the Premier League style of play will suit me.”

He’s also eager to experience the crowd in full voice.

“I chatted with some of my old team-mates and I think it’s a bit different from Germany.

“I think the English fans live way more in the moment. Germany is really loud for 90 minutes, not like when you attack (in England) you feel the stands coming up.

“I’m actually looking forward to getting the other atmosphere where you make a good tackle and everyone stands up, or a good set piece and they feel you’re coming.

It gives you energy, so I’m looking forward to that.”

Discussing his physical playing style, the imposing centre back said:

“I like to be aggressive, to play a high line – aggressive forward defending.

“I like to go man v man and I try on set pieces to get some goals from time to time.”