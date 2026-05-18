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Football fans searching for the next big bargain will get access to a new type of auction platform in time for the World Cup.

Ebay is the world’s biggest and best auction platform. Football fans will know of its vast collection of retro and match worn football shirts, memorabilia and collectables such as football cards and stickers.

Fans will now be able to take part in dedicated football auctions on the new eBay Live platform, which hosts live video auctions that allows buyers to interact and buy instantly.

Instead of the standard Ebay auction method where bids are made across several days with a deadline on each auction, the live streams are instant and allow buyers to take part in a more traditional auction with a streamer showcasing each product as it goes up for sale.

Football-themed live shows in the run up to the World Cup include famous card ‘breakers’, who open up packs live on air and then ship the cards to the winners of the auction. Breakers allow people to buy certain cards that come out of the packs, meaning fans can enjoy the hunt for rare cards together.

Upcoming auctions include Panini Prizm FIFA packs. At over £400 a box, card hunters are hoping for one-off autograph cards from the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Christian Pulisic, Lamine Yamal, which can sell for thousands of pounds on eBay.

Ebay Live says upcoming World Cup auctions include match worn and rare football shirts for collectors and promises big names hosting the auctions in the run up and during the tournament.

Match worn shirts are big business on the auction site. The biggest shirt sale in recent weeks is a match worn Eric Cantona Manchester United away shirt, which sold for a staggering £7,000 on the auction site.

A Lionel Messi World Cup shirt worn against Peru in the qualifiers was snapped up for £3,500 and Cole Palmer’s match worn Chelsea home shirt sold for £3,000 on the standard auction platform.

Ebay Live auctions will give fans the chance to buy rare football memorabilia at bargain prices and you can sign up for an account here and set reminders for upcoming auctions.