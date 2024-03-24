New Liverpool hires throw ‘admiring glances’ at top-class boss they like more than reports suggest

New Liverpool hires Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards have reportedly given more ‘admiring glances’ to top manager Ruben Amorim than has been ‘widely reported’.

The period of change at Anfield is well underway. Jurgen Klopp’s exit is set to trigger the biggest change, as the Reds will have to find a new manager after nine years of Klopp.

But the Reds are laying the groundwork for the next manager to come through the door by recruiting at board level first. Hughes has joined as sporting director, and the man previously in that role, Edwards, is the new CEO of Football.

Both of those men seemingly have their own ideas on who should take the manager’s job.

According to GIVEMESPORT, Sporting CP boss Amorim is ‘highly regarded’ by both men. In fact, he is said to have attracted ‘more admiring glances’ from Liverpool ‘than has been widely reported’.

He is one of the names that’s been heavily linked with the job amid a good season in which he has Sporting top of Liga Portugal – with a game in hand which could extend their lead – but Xabi Alonso still appears to be the top name on the Anfield radar.

However, Liverpool will apparently ‘only hand’ the reins to the Bayer Leverkusen boss ‘if they are convinced that his desire is to succeed Klopp’ and not head to another big club such as Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.

As such, Amorim is ‘firmly in the race’ to be handed the job at Anfield if it seen that Alonso is not going to accept an offer.

Also on that list, as per GMS, is Roberto De Zerbi. Both have been ‘earmarked as good alternatives’ to the Leverkusen man, with the latter’s ‘experience in the Premier League’ meaning Liverpool would know what they are getting.

It’s said Liverpool ‘could face competition from Premier League rivals’ for Sporting boss Amorim. That said, De Zerbi is also likely to be on the radar of some big clubs if recent reports are anything to go by.

The draw of the Anfield hot seat is one that would be tough to pass up for any manager, though, so the Reds could well be better placed than their rivals in the pursuit of either man.

