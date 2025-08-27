New Liverpool kit sees Reds finally join Man Utd and Real Madrid in elite status

This week is about to get even better for Liverpool fans as the club prepares to launch a stunning retro third kit.

After a dramatic late victory over Newcastle on Monday, the club is set to reveal a ‘sea green’ kit complete with retro-style Liverpool badge and the iconic Trefoil logo worn by the great Liverpool sides of the 1980s.

The kit will include white shorts and green socks and joins the red home kit and white away kit in their range for the 2025/26 season. It will go on sale here.

The green kit, which mirrors the 1991/92 away shirt, will be launched in the coming days and it will come with another bonus for Liverpool fans.

The shirt will be priced at £85 for an adult’s short-sleeve version and £120 for the ‘stadium’ option. Long-sleeved kits will be priced from £90 and children’s kits will start from £60 for the short-sleeve version. You can see all of the options here.

Adidas are preparing for a major launch alongside the new shirt as part of its £60m-per-year deal with the club. The brand has designated Liverpool as one of its ‘Elite’ level clubs and that means fans get access to a wider range of shirts including long-sleeve options, plus training shirts and other merchandise.

The new kit launch will also include Liverpool’s first ever ‘Terrace Icons’ range. The range of streetwear will feature t-shirts, tracksuits and jackets in ‘sea green’, white and black designs.

The Terrace Icons range is reserved for the world’s top clubs and recent launches include streetwear for Real Madrid and Manchester United. Liverpool fans have had to wait for the launch because the Adidas kit deal only started on August 1 when the club’s previous deal with Nike ended.

The home and away shirt launches have been some of the most popular in the club’s history, with the Liverpool online store struggling to cope with demand and a queuing system introduced on launch day to meet demand for the shirts.