Milos Kerkez has completed his £40 million transfer to Anfield and spoken as a Liverpool player for the first time.

Liverpool have not been sitting back on their heels since winning the title for the second time in the Premier League era, moving quickly and decisively in the transfer market to address a number of tactical threats and opportunities left behind by the departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Reds have already added Jeremie Frimpong to increase Arne Slot’s flexibility on the right wing, where the former Bayer Leverkusen star can be used in a variety of ways around or instead of Conor Bradley and Mohamed Salah.

Frimpong’s Bundesliga teammate Florian Wirtz is one of the best players in the world at drifting into the outside forward position on the left and will be the indirect replacement for Alexander-Arnold’s unorthodox production.

With the right-hand side well stocked and Wirtz expected to operate in and out of the left channel, the entire wing outside him belongs to a new flying left-back and Kerkez’s move from Bournemouth has been just a matter of time.

Speaking to the media after completing his transfer to the Premier League champions, the 21-year-old Hungarian international announced that his first order of business will be to take a hard-earned break before getting stuck into training at his new club.

“I’ll go home and in my hometown enjoy a few days, and then I can’t really wait to come back and put the training kit on and start to train and prepare for the season,” said Kerkez.

“I just want to thank everyone for really showing me big love, even before it will be announced now. And keep supporting the team like you support always, because you’re the biggest fan base in the world.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Isak, Newcastle know what happens when clubs ‘break’, ‘bend’, ‘smash’, ‘dismantle’ or ‘rip up’ wage structure

👉 Liverpool fans lecture Newcastle on PSR and not ‘cheating’ like Man City

👉 Harvey Elliott isn’t good enough for Liverpool, which is one reason he’s perfect for Man Utd

The Serbia-born left-back enjoyed a tremendous breakthrough season in 2024-25, thundering up and down the Cherries’ left flank and helping them to their highest-ever league finish.

He moved to the Dorset club from AZ two years ago having previously been on the books of Serie A giants AC Milan and Austrian Bundesliga outfit Rapid Vienna, where he spent the bulk of his formative football years.

Kerkez was almost ever-present for Bournemouth last season, starting every Premier League game and taking more throw-ins than any other player in the division. He also ranked among the best full-backs for progressive carries and crosses.

The young full-back has already earned 23 senior caps for the Hungarian national team and will link up at Anfield with international captain Dominik Szoboszlai, who was impressive throughout Liverpool’s title-winning season.

Kerkez will be expected to make his Premier League debut for the Reds against his former club when Bournemouth make the journey to Merseyside on the opening night of the 2024-25 season.