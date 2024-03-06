Richard Hughes – who could join Liverpool as their new sporting director – “is a big fan of Roberto De Zerbi”, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Bournemouth confirmed on Tuesday evening that Hughes is stepping down from his role as technical director at the season, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that he is one of the ‘main names’ to become the Reds’ next transfer guru.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has a lot of admirers

It has been claimed by transfer expert Di Marzio that Hughes highly rates Brighton head coach De Zerbi and even tried to bring him to Bournemouth, presumably before Gary O’Neil became their manager in August 2022.

“Liverpool will be getting a sporting director which is likely to be Richard Hughes from Bournemouth and he’s a fan of Roberto De Zerbi,” Di Marzio said. “A big, big fan.

“He likes him and wanted De Zerbi at Bournemouth.”

De Zerbi is one of many managers being linked with replacing Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season.

It is believed that Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso is the club’s top choice, but they are facing stiff competition from Bayern Munich.

The Brighton head coach is one of the other names on the Reds’ list and his impressive stint at the Amex has gained him plenty of plaudits.

Barcelona are also looking for a new manager and could turn to the Italian, while he has also been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United, who could be looking for a new boss at the end of the season.

It looks like whoever lands De Zerbi will get him by promising him the funds to buy the players he wants for his style of play.

This is according to Di Marzio, who says the former Shakhtar Donetsk boss could turn down Liverpool if they do not let him sign the players he needs.

“De Zerbi is on Liverpool’s list,” the journalist added.

“Nothing has been arranged or confirmed because De Zerbi doesn’t think about money or the name of the club. He thinks about the possibility to work and to have the players he likes for his style of play.

“Even if Liverpool wants him. If they aren’t ready to give Roberto the players he wants for his style of play with the ball, he will say no.”

