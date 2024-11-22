New Man Utd boss Amorim ‘makes decision’ on Zirkzee future amid Juventus, Napoli interest

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim has decided that he wants Joshua Zirkzee to stay and fight for his place ahead of the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils made five signings in the summer transfer window as they looked to give Erik ten Hag their full support after deciding to keep him on over the summer.

Zirkzee, Manuel Ugarte, Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro and Noussair Mazraoui all joined before the end of the summer market but they have yet to have the impact the Man Utd hierarchy and fans were hoping.

Ten Hag was sacked after winning just three of the Red Devils’ opening nine Premier League matches with Amorim replacing him last week.

Man Utd are currently 13th in the Premier League after interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy added another four points to their Premier League total before leaving the club earlier this week.

Amorim will play a different formation to Ten Hag at Man Utd and there are concerns that he won’t have the players required to play that system straight away.

And one player who Amorim may not be keen on is Zirkzee with the 23-year-old Netherlands international struggling to adapt to the Premier League.

Zirkzee is failing to impact matches as hoped with one goal and one assist in 11 Premier League appearances this season as Rasmus Hojlund has recently taken his starting place in the team.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Mediawatch: Why did Gary Neville invite Marcus Rashford ‘glitzy US trip’ nonsense?

👉 Mailbox: Ruben Amorim NOT making Man Utd fans ‘giddy’, actually

👉 Amorim takes his place on New Man Utd Manager Giddiness Index we just invented

There have been reports that Amorim and Man Utd could use Zirkzee as a makeweight in a deal for a new striker, while there has also been speculation that he could go out on loan.

But Football Insider claim that new Red Devils boss Amorim ‘has given under-pressure striker Joshua Zirkzee a clean slate at Man United after his disappointing start’.

Football Insider adds:

‘Sources say club chiefs feel the Netherlands international is not the only player who isn’t showcasing their best form at present. ‘United are not blessed with natural strikers and it is believed they will not have the funds to add one to their squad in the January transfer window.’

There have been rumours that Man Utd could sign Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres and Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez but the report insists that Amorim is keen to work with Zirkzee.