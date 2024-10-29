Sporting already know who will replace Ruben Amorim as head coach ahead of the 39-year-old’s move to Manchester United, according to reports.

Amorim will reportedly replace Erik ten Hag as Man Utd head coach after the Dutchman was sacked on Monday morning.

He left the Red Devils 14th in the Premier League with three wins from their opening nine matches.

Assistant coach and club legend Ruud van Nistelrooy has been placed in temporary charge of the first team while the club’s hierarchy finalise a deal to bring in Amorim from Portuguese champions Sporting.

Van Nistelrooy will manage Man Utd against Leicester in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, while there is hope Amorim can take charge of Sunday’s Premier League clash at home to Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea.

It has obviously been all about Man Utd and their pursuit of Amorim, while poor Sporting are having to deal with losing a two-time league-winning manager.

Sporting have made light work of identifying a replacement for Amorim, with reports in Portugal claiming second-team boss Joao Pereira will succeed his former Portugal teammate.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Amorim will ‘travel to England’ on Wednesday and plans on bringing three coaches with him.

It is believed that Carlos Fernandes, Adelio Candido and Jorge Vital will all go to Old Trafford with Amorim ahead of the 39-year-old’s move from Sporting.

Amorim is in charge of Sporting – possibly for the last time – on Tuesday evening when his side face Nacional in the Portuguese League Cup.

He rested star striker Viktor Gyokeres, who is guaranteed to become a top Man Utd target in January.

A few Sporting players have been linked with the Red Devils already, including 17-year-old winger Geovany Quenda.

As for Ten Hag, he is back in the Netherlands and is surprisingly being linked with a move to another club already.

Reports in Spain suggest Borussia Dortmund are interested in appointing Ten Hag, while reports in his home country state he ‘was on the verge of resigning’ in the summer.

Speaking on Tuesday, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot said he believes Ten Hag will be back at a big club in no time.

Speaking ahead of the Reds’ Carabao Cup clash with Brighton on Wednesday, Slot said: “He’s a Dutch manager so it makes it even harder for me, for us as Dutch people.

“Always your first thoughts are with the person. We are all in this job so we know that it can happen but, if it happens, especially because I know him a little bit and I know how much work he puts into it, then to get this news for him is of course a pity.

“But we also know, especially us coming from Holland, how well he did at Ajax and that he won two trophies over here so we will see him I think in the near future at a big club again.

“But at this moment for him and his family it’s, of course – tragedy is maybe a bit too much to say – but it’s a big disappointment.”