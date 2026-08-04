What Manchester United now plan to do with Marcus Rashford has come to light, with Michael Carrick and INEOS at odds.

The original plan regarding Rashford and his future was to sell to Barcelona by way of the €30m / £26m option to buy in last season’s loan deal.

Personal terms were pre-agreed, with Rashford signing off on taking a pay-cut to make the deal happen.

However, Barcelona ultimately chose not to push the button, instead signing Anthony Gordon from Newcastle for £69m.

Man Utd continued to explore exit opportunities once the Barcelona deal fell through. The presence of a £40m release clause – open to every club not named Liverpool or Manchester City – made forging a deal straightforward.

However, that clause lapsed on July 15 without any takers coming forward. Since then, interest in signing Rashford has been registered from Fenerbahce, and sides in MLS and Saudi Arabia, but Rashford has no desire to move to Turkey, the USA or Saudi Arabia.

It’s a situation that leaves Rashford and Man Utd’s plans to sign a new left winger in limbo. No new signing in the position will be made if Rashford and his base salary of £325,000-a-week are still on the books.

Now, our colleagues over on TEAMtalk have brought news on what the future holds for Rashford.

Michael Carrick thrilled at Marcus Rashford staying

They revealed Michael Carrick is ‘genuinely excited’ at the prospect of managing Rashford, and the United boss doesn’t actually want Rashford to leave.

Neither he nor any of his coaching staff care one bit about Rashford earning so much more than the next highest paid player in the squad.

That is in contrast to the club’s decision-makers, who continue to explore exit opportunities for Rashford, who is now the club’s highest earner on the back of Casemiro’s departure.

Ultimately, it appears Carrick is set to get his way, with Rashford closing the doors to moving to lesser leagues.

The report noted Barcelona do still hold interest in Rashford, though after signing Gordon, the only move they’d make is another loan, which Man Utd have zero intention of accepting.

As such, the new plan is for Rashford to not only be reintegrated into the first-team, but become a critical figure in Carrick’s starting eleven too.

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TEAMtalk stated: ‘As things stand, Rashford is expected to remain at Old Trafford, and the internal plan is for him to become a significant part of Carrick’s first-team project.’

The first step will be Rashford reporting to Carrington for pre-season training, which is expected to happen this week.

Furthermore, the report revealed Rashford is ‘expected to be involved’ in United’s upcoming friendly against back-to-back Champions League winners, PSG, on Saturday, August 8.

Barring a late U-turn, Rashford will be a Man Utd player beyond the summer window closing, and in Carrick, he has a manager who is more than happy to throw him straight into the starting line-up.