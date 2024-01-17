New Tottenham signing tipped for swift £42m exit as Spurs ‘won’t be his last destination’

New Tottenham Hotspur signing Radu Dragusin has been tipped for a swift exit as the Premier League club will “not be his last destination”.

Spurs have been busy during this month’s transfer window as they have brought in Dragusin and Timo Werner.

The signing of Dragusin is a major coup as the Premier League managed to beat Bayern Munich, Napoli and AC Milan in the race to sign the Romania international.

Tottenham are now well-stocked at centre-back as Dragusin adds some much-needed competition for places in defence with Ange Postecoglou also having Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero to choose from.

After Dragusin made his Tottenham debut against Manchester United over the weekend, Genoa’s chief executive Andres Blazquez has now suggested that the centre-back will play for an elite club in the future as the English club will “not be the last destination of his career”.

“I’ve been following Drăgușin for a long time, and I noticed his path started in Serie A at Sampdoria and Salernitana,” Blazquez said in an interview with GSP.ro.

“We quickly realized that it had great potential to grow. He is a very intelligent, professional boy and he is the only one who has played all the minutes this season.

“I think Tottenham will not be the last destination of his career. I see him at a Top 5 team in Europe in the future.

“If he didn’t transfer now, Drăgușin would certainly have increased in value and after participating in Euro 2024 we would have sold him even more expensively, somewhere at 40-50 million.”

Former Tottenham player Ronny Rosenthal meanwhile has warned Dragusin that his switch to Tottenham will not “be good for him”.

Rosenthal told Romania’s iAMsport.ro: “It’s almost the same to go to Tottenham or Bayern. I always tell young players to make career moves gradually. For him, obviously, it would be better to play matches at Genoa than to sit on the bench at Tottenham.

“I’m a Tottenham fan, maybe I don’t watch every match, but knowing what defenders are there, I don’t think he’ll start this season unless injuries occur. Personally, it won’t be good for him. It’s good for Tottenham because they will have cover for the two main defenders.”

When asked about the benefits of the transfer for Spurs and what that means for Dragusin, Rosenthal added: “It’s not an ideal situation. It looks like those two will be there next season as well, but there are so many games. He will get chances to play. Then he will have to prove that he deserves to be the starter.”