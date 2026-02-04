James Wilson was linked with a move to Arsenal and Tottenham on deadline day.

New Tottenham Hotspur forward James Wilson has been told that he deserved “better” than a move to the Premier League side in January.

One of the more surprising deals in the winter transfer window came as 18-year-old Wilson left Scottish side Hearts to join Spurs. This is a loan deal with an option to buy in the summer.

The teenage striker is regarded as a big talent for the future and has already been capped at senior level for Scotland. He has eight goals and three assists in his 45 appearances for boyhood club Hearts.

On deadline day, Arsenal were the first Premier League club to register their interest in landing Wilson, though he ended up at Spurs after they moved to the front of the queue for his signature.

Now, Hearts manager Derek McInnes has explained why he thinks Wilson was wrong to choose to join Spurs.

“James wanted to go, that has to be said. So you don’t want to keep a player who then becomes unhappy,” McInnes said.

“His head was turned with the Tottenham thing. First of all it was Arsenal, then Arsenal went quiet and then all of a sudden Tottenham came to the table yesterday [Monday] afternoon.

“I don’t think it’s the right move for him. Ultimately, it’s academy football and I think he’s better than that, but it was something James wanted to do.

“I couldn’t guarantee him minutes, such is the way it’s been. I told him and his agent knew that our preference was for him to stay, fight for your place, be part of something.

“Get a loan in Scotland if need be, if you need to top your minutes up, and we can maybe recall you so you still get the best of both worlds.

“He made the decision and I hope it goes well for him because he’s a great kid and we’ll see how it plays out.”

Tottenham’s only other signings in January were Conor Gallagher and Souza, though they were heavily linked with Raheem Sterling, who is a free agent after leaving Chelsea.

Pundit Paul Merson has explained why he thinks Spurs need to sign Sterling on a free transfer.

“They need players in. Thomas Frank and Tottenham have been unlucky with Solanke, Kulusevski and Maddison all out,” Merson told Sky Sports.

“I would bring Sterling in. I think it’s a no-brainer on a free transfer. I really do.

“You don’t want to start bringing every Tom, Dick and Harry in to try and stay up.

“They just need one or two players in and get their players fit.”

