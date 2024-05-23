West Ham have confirmed the appointment of Julen Lopetegui as their new head coach, with two Brazilians being eyed as his first signings.

Lopetegui, who left Wolves on the eve of the most recent Premier League season, will replace David Moyes and officially begin work on July 1.

“I feel very happy, first of all, to be able to be part of the future of this big club. “We will try to put our stamp on the club,” Lopetegui said.

“I feel that we have a fantastic platform. I think the last few years have been very good years to have this base, of course, but my ambition as a coach is always to be better and better, to achieve more and bigger aims and to encourage and improve the players, the team, and to compete because football is about this – to compete. We are very ambitious about this.

“I am where I want to be. I am here because I want to be here and for us it was a fantastic day when we closed our agreement here because we our commitment is 100 per cent to be here. We had other opportunities but I am very happy that West Ham chose me because I chose West Ham too, so we are really happy about this.

“We came here with the idea and the thought to make a big, big noise. That’s why we came here, and we are excited by this challenge. Of course, we are going to do our best to help the Club and the team to achieve to achieve the best level and to achieve our aims. I assure the fans that they are going to be key in all our achievements.”

West Ham: Lopetegui’s summer budget ‘could depend’ on Man City

Lopetegui left Wolves last August due to concerns over the club’s transfer activity but could get straight to business on that front at the London Stadium.

A report from The Guardian says West Ham will ‘hand funds’ to the Spaniard, who is hoping to improve his squad.

It is claimed:

‘The club are in talks over a deal to sign the 28-year-old Brazil centre-back Fabricio Bruno from Flamengo and the 19-year-old winger Wesley Gassova from Corinthians.’

Meanwhile, it is claimed that ‘the size of West Ham’s budget could depend on’ the future of Lucas Paqueta, who has been strongly linked with Manchester City.

Paqueta’s Hammers contract contains an £85million release clause which is tempting the Premier League champions.

The Brazilian international is currently under investigation by the Football Association over alleged betting breaches and it is said any transfer ‘would depend’ on this.

It is added that West Ham are ‘determined’ to keep hold of Mohammed Kudus, who enjoyed a wonderful debut season in east London.

