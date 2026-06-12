‘Angry and betrayed’ Wolves star considering ‘ripping up contract’ over shock Rob Edwards sacking

New Wolves signing Kieran Trippier is reportedly feeling “angry and betrayed” and already considering his future at Molineux after the club sacked boss Rob Edwards just days after his arrival.

The former England defender was signed by the Championship club this week, arriving with Mexico World Cup star Raul Jimenez, who returns to Molineux after the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

However, Edwards was then shown the door just two days after Trippier‘s arrival, having only been appointed seven months ago after he was poached from Middlesbrough.

Edwards was instrumental in Trippier joining Wolves, with the full-back even mentioning how excited he was to play for the former Luton boss in his announcement video.

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“I had a good chat with the manager, and what struck me first was how passionate he was for helping the club move forward to get out of the Championship next season,” Trippier said. “You just have a feeling straight away and I felt that chemistry straight away with the manager.”

Our colleagues over at TEAMtalk have reported how a number of Wolves stars have been left stunned by the decision, with the Molineux outfit reported to be closing in on Portuguese coach Cesar Peixoto.

Trippier already considering his Wolves future

And now, according to Sky Sports, Trippier is “considering ripping up his contract” before it even officially begins due to feeling “betrayed” by his new employers.

Trippier, like Edwards, is said to have not been told about the decision from the club, but found out through other channels.

With his deal due to begin on July 1, he has effectively signed a pre-contract for when his official contract with Newcastle comes to a natural conclusion. To that end, he is currently considering all his options.

Should the 35-year-old decide to walk away from his Wolves deal, he will have no shortage of takers for his signature, having rejected several offers from Premier League clubs to link up with Edwards in the second tier of English football.

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Capped 54 times by England, Trippier is one of the most experienced full-backs in English football, having gained a wealth of experience in the top flight with Newcastle, Tottenham and Burnley.

He won the league in Spain with Atletico Madrid before captaining Eddie Howe’s side to League Cup glory during the 2024/25 campaign.