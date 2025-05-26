Newcastle are targeting four La Liga players in a €200m raid as they prepare for life back in the Champions League next season.

Eddie Howe’s side lost to Everton at St James’ Park on the final day of the Premier League season, but defeats for both Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa saw them finish fifth and qualify for the Champions League after a season out of the competition.

A positive end to an excellent campaign which also saw them end a 70-year trophy drought after beating Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final will see Alexander Isak looks snub interest from Liverpool and Arsenal to remain at the club and also means the Saudi-backed Magpies are ready to spend big this summer.

Spanish outlet Fichajes claim they’re ready to splash €200m [£168m] to sign four stars from La Liga, including two top Arsenal targets.

It’s thought Newcastle are ready to battle Arsenal for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, though amid reports the Spanish giants are willing to listen to offers of just £67m for the Brazilian, Xabi Alonso dealt interested parties a blow on Monday in his first press conference at the new Madrid boss.

“Rodrygo? He is a Real Madrid player,” Alonso said. “He is a spectacular player and we will need him.”

‘Newcastle has set its eyes on Joan Garcia’, the report adds, who came close to joining Arsenal last summer and remains on the Gunners’ shortlist in their bid to sign a goalkeeper to rival David Raya.

24-year-old Garcia has emerged as one of the most impressive young goalkeepers around this season for Espanyol and has a release clause of just £21m.

Newcastle are also said to be interested in Real Sociedad right-back Jon Aramburu, and hope a £33m offer might be enough to prise him away despite his £50m release clause, while they’re also keen on bringing former Manchester City forward Ferran Torres back to the Premier League, with Barcelona ready to accept bids of around £42m.

Moves for Rodrygo and Torres aren’t though likely on the basis of what Howe told reporters after Champions League football was secured.

Speaking to the media, Howe said: “Of course it’s much easier for me to bring in a ready-made, established, world-class player, but I don’t think we’ve done that since I’ve been here because we haven’t been able to financially.

“We’re not in the position of the other clubs, we have to bring them in and then try to make them that. I don’t envisage that changing because of the PSR restraints on us.”

The Newcastle boss insisted “speed” is of the essence this summer to ensure they can land top-quality players this summer.

He added: “Speed is key for us, and I’ve reiterated that many times internally. Speed is key because we have to be dynamic, we have to be ready to conclude things very, very quickly because good players don’t hang around for long.”