Newcastle 2-3 Manchester City: Bobb’s your uncle as Guardiola oversees incredible comeback win

Manchester City scored the opener before coming from behind to beat Newcastle 3-2 in stoppage-time to maintain their Premier League title charge.

With Erling Haaland out injured for the remainder of the month, it was compatriot Oscar Bobb who rescued Manchester City with a sublime goal 10 minutes after coming on.

The 20-year-old controlled a Kevin de Bruyne ball over the top, rode the challenge of Kieran Trippier and showed wonderful footwork to score from close range.

The visitors had taken the lead after half an hour or so through a delightful Bernardo Silva flick, which met Kyle Walker’s low cross and entirely deceived keeper Martin Dubravka.

The game had already been eventful by that point, with Newcastle having a goal disallowed for offside and Ederson being taken off due to injury.

Manchester City were completely on top by the time they took the lead but the opener sparked an overwhelming response from Newcastle, the hosts scoring two goals in as many minutes before half-time through Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon.

The visitors were the aggressors from that point as they sought to lose no more ground in the title race, their pressure finally telling when Kevin de Bruyne came off the bench to score from outside the area as if he hadn’t just been out injured for actual months.

The Belgian then turned provider for Bobb to keep Manchester City within touching distance of Liverpool as they leapfrogged Aston Villa into second and closed to within two points of the summit.

Full report to follow.