Newcastle’s £42m ‘main’ target to replace Tonali revealed as they look to repeat Chelsea transfer coup

According to reports, Newcastle United “know they need to replace Sandro Tonali” after the midfielder was banned for ten months.

The Magpies – who are sixth in the 2023 Premier League net spend table – paid around £55m to sign Tonali from AC Milan during the recent summer transfer window.

Tonali’s career in the Premier League has not got going yet and he’s now set to miss the rest of this season.

It was revealed earlier this month that he is embroiled in the betting scandal which has ravaged Italian football and he’s now set to be banned for ten months after his representatives discussed a plea bargain with authorities.

Newcastle have been heavily linked with Man City’s Kalvin Phillips in recent weeks and journalist Graeme Bailey reckons he’s their “main option” to replace Tonali.

“Newcastle know they need to replace Tonali. Another DM/number eight wasn’t in the plans at all in January,” Bailey said via the Talking Transfers podcast.

“FFP is still a real issue for Newcastle. They’re already in the red in terms of FFP, so what do they do come January? I’d say it’s likely a loan deal that they’ll need to replace Tonali. They had to do that with Lewis Hall due to FFP.

“In terms of loan deals for these players, there are options out there, Kalvin Phillips being the main one, and City would let him out on loan. City would like to sell him but a loan with a view would suit all parties.”

Phillips has barely featured for Man City following his £42m move from Leeds United last year and he recently admitted that he has a “decision to make” regarding his future ahead of January.

“I know that I need to be playing games and competing every weekend. I’m going to have to make a decision on [my future] over the next months,” Phillips told reporters.

He added: “He [Gareth Southgate] just says that for me to keep my spot I have to be playing games. That’s what I want to do. I have agreed with Gareth on that.

“I want to play football and want to play as much as possible. Over the last year-and-a-half I haven’t been able to do that due to injuries and [other factors].

“It’s something I am going to have to think about. Hopefully my chance does come but if it doesn’t then I will have to make other decisions as well.”

