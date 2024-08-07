According to reports, Newcastle United have submitted a new ‘offer’ to FC Barcelona as they attempt to sign Brazil international Raphinha.

So far this summer, Newcastle have invested around £47m to sign Lewis Hall and Odysseas Vlachodimos from Chelsea and Nottingham Forest, while Lloyd Kelly has joined from AFC Bournemouth on a free transfer.

The Magpies are expected to make several more signings before the summer transfer window closes later this month and England international Marc Guehi is edging closer to joining the club for around £60m.

A report from Football Insider claims Newcastle already have an ‘agreement’ with Guehi over personal terms and they are in ‘advanced talks’ with Crystal Palace.

‘The North East giants have agreed personal terms with the England international, who is keen to move to St James’ Park this summer before the window closes. ‘Talks are ongoing between the Premier League clubs over a deal worth an initial £50million, which will rise to over £60million. ‘All parties are confident that a deal will now be agreed, which would see the central defender become a Newcastle player.’

Newcastle are also looking to add a new winger to their squad and they are reportedly considering signing Raphinha after they missed out on Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise earlier this summer.

Raphinha previously shone in the Premier League during his time with Leeds United. He grabbed 14 goal involvements during their relegation season in 2021/22 to earn himself a move to Barcelona.

The Brazil international was a bit-part player for Barcelona last season as he only made 17 La Liga starts, but he still managed to grab 10 goals and 13 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions.

With Barcelona set to sign Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig, the La Liga giants may need to offload several unwanted talents to free up funds and Raphinha is one player who could move on.

Recent reports claim Newcastle have already bid for Raphinha this summer as he’s been picked out as their top target.

According to a report in Spain, Newcastle have lodged an improved 45 million euro offer to Barcelona, which includes seven million euros worth of ‘easily achievable’ add-ons. The potential total cost of this deal converts to around £44.5m.

Raphinha is described as Newcastle’s ‘priority’ target as head coach Eddie Howe is ‘obsessed’ with the winger.

It’s claimed Newcastle expect Barcelona to be ‘satisfied’ with this new offer as they ‘want to take advantage’ of Olmo’s expected arrival, which could see them ‘open the exit doors’ and let Raphinha ‘return to the Premier League’.

However, Newcastle are warned that Barcelona are likely to reject this new bid as they are ‘asking for much more money’. The report adds.