According to reports, Newcastle United have been informed that a £50m offer ‘will be accepted’ as they are getting closer to signing two strikers.

The Magpies have endured a really difficult transfer window as they have missed out on several leading targets in various positions.

Newcastle also face the prospect of losing Alexander Isak, who remains intent on leaving Eddie Howe’s side for Premier League rivals Liverpool in this window.

Newcastle, meanwhile, appear keen to keep Isak, though it has been suggested that they would cash in if their asking price is met and once they have secured a suitable replacement.

However, it has been reported that they want two strikers to fill the void left by Isak, but they have already missed out on Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Benjamin Sesko and Hugo Ekitike.

Still, Brentford outcast Yoane Wissa remains a target and Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke thinks Newcastle “will come back in for him” after having a proposal worth around £40m rejected by the London outfit.

O’Rourke is also of the understanding that a ‘£50m offer will be accepted’ as Wissa’s current contract (which included a one-year extension option) expires in 2026 and his heart is set on a move to St James’ Park.

“You’d think so, but now the third offer, which was around £35million with £5million in add-ons – taking it up to £40million – has been rejected by Brentford”, O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“Brentford are holding out for £50million–plus for Wissa, they don’t want to let him go without bringing in our replacement of their own.

“Wissa’s made it pretty clear that he wants to make the move away from Brentford.

“He seemingly has his heart set on a move to Newcastle – there’s been no counter-offer as yet, but Newcastle will come back in for him.”

Newcastle are also plotting a move for Wolves forward Jorgen Strand Larsen, with Express & Star reporter Liam Keen claiming they have already “agreed personal terms” with the £60m-rated striker.

“Larsen, as we understand it, is being professional, continuing to train and play and is not attempting to force a move. But we also understand he’s agreed personal terms with Newcastle,” Keen claimed on the E&S Wolves podcast.

“And obviously, if the move was to materialise, he’d be open to it, which is understandable with them being in Europe and obviously spending a lot of money at the moment.

“And Wolves’ position for a player that they spent £2.5m to sign on loan fee and then an extra £23m this summer to sign, so £25.5m total package over the last couple of years to make him a permanent Wolves player, we understand it would take a package of at least £60 million for Wolves to consider.

“That doesn’t mean he goes for that price, negotiations will be ongoing.”