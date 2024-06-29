Newcastle ‘advanced talks’ over PL ‘swap deal’ as PIF give Barcelona ‘blank cheque’ for defender

Anthony Elanga could be on his way to Newcastle.

Newcastle United are closing in on a ‘swap deal’ to sign Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga before Monday, according to reports.

The Magpies are one of a number of clubs who are attempting to wheel and deal before the end of the month in order to avoid any profit and sustainability rule (PSR) breaks.

There have been rumours that Newcastle have even entertained the idea of selling Anthony Gordon to Liverpool before the end of Sunday, as clubs look to avoid fines and points deductions.

Elanga joined Forest from Man Utd a year ago and enjoyed a good season at the City Ground, contributing five goals and nine assists as they avoided relegation to the Championship, and a deal with Newcastle is likely to see Elliot Anderson go in the other direction.

TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has revealed the details of the potential deal, he said: “It’s one of these deals where it’s helping each other out in terms of PSR.

“This is a swap deal – or at least a player going in the opposite direction in terms of Elliot Anderson.

“Villa and Chelsea have done that, Everton have done it as well.

“It’s an interesting move for Elanga. He’s the type of player who Eddie Howe would love to coach and get the best out of because there is talent there, but we haven’t seen that to its full potential.

“If you’re Newcastle and two season ago you were finishing top four and qualifying for the Champions League and talking about all kinds of big signings, it isn’t exactly a sexy signing, is it?”

In an update on potential outgoings at Newcastle, Crook added: “There’s interest in Callum Wilson from West Ham and Saudi Arabia, there’s also a bit of interest in Kieran Trippier.

“AC Milan seem determined to sign a right back from the Premier League this summer -they were in for Matty Cash and now they’re in for Trippier.

“I don’t really see how that Trippier deal goes through between now and tomorrow – especially given that if he’s fit he’ll hopefully be featuring in England’s last-16 game at the Euros.”

And now reports in Spain claim that PIF have set aside a ‘blank cheque’ for Barcelona as they attempt to sign their Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo.

The Magpies ‘want to take advantage of Barça’s financial difficulties’ with the Premier League outfit ‘ready to do anything’ for Araujo this summer.

Newcastle are ‘willing to beat any offer Araujo has on the table’ this summer but while the Geordie’s ‘financial offer is tempting, [Joan] Laporta and his management team will need to carefully assess all the implications before making a final decision.’