Newcastle agree ‘massive over pay’ for Yoane Wissa with ‘here we go’ announced

Yoane Wissa is on the verge of joining Newcastle after a summer-long quest from Eddie Howe’s side to sign him from Brentford.

Just as they were dealing with their own wantaway striker, Newcastle have been trying to force through a move for the Bees prized asset with Wissa making it clear he fancied the move to St James’.

Negotiations had his tumbling block after stumbling block but the £125m cash injection from Alexander Isak’s sale to Liverpool has given Newcastle the PSR flexibility to make an improved offer for the 28-year-old.

Fabrizio Romano says a deal has now been agreed for a £55m package with the player getting the ‘here we go’ treatment.

That figure though has been described as ‘massive over pay’ by the i’s Northern Football Correspondent Mark Douglas but one that ‘potentially saves the season.’

Wissa is one of two striker arrivals at Newcastle following the signing of Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart.

The DR Congo international began his career at Chateauroux in his birth country of France and broke into the senior team in 2015.

A year later, he moved to Angers but spent time on loan at Laval and Ajaccio. It was at the latter where he found his scoring form with nine in 20 league games.

That earned him a move to Lorient where he contributed 35 league goals in 117 matches, 15 of which came during the club’s Ligue 2 title-winning campaign in 2019-20.

In 2021, Brentford’s scouts seized upon him and he, alongside Bryan Mbeumo, became the Bees’ main attacking outlet, scoring 45 league goals in 137 appearances.

Earlier this year, he surpassed Ivan Toney to become Brentford’s all-time top Premier League scorer and his move to Newcastle has been earned after an impressive 2024-25 season which saw him score 19 times and assist four more.

Losing both Wissa and Mbeumo in the same summer is a major blow for the West London club but finally sees Newcastle add some depth to their striking options.

The release of Callum Wilson coupled with the unexpected unsettling of Isak left Eddie Howe opting to play Antony Gordon in the No.9 role to start the year, a plan that went up in smoke when he picked up a red card for a rash challenge on Virgil Van Dijk.

William Osula started up front in Newcastle’s game against Leeds but managed just one shot in a goalless draw. He also had the fewest touches of any outfield player to play 90 minutes.

Away from Isak, Newcastle have had a strong window with improvements in key areas. Anthony Elanga was signed early on with Jacob Ramsey bolstering the midfield and Malick Thiaw an option at centre back. Aaron Ramsdale has also signed for depth in the goalkeeper spot.

