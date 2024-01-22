Newcastle ‘reach agreement’ to sell Howe favourite amid claims Arsenal, Liverpool targets are up for ‘sale’

According to reports, Newcastle United have reached an ‘agreement’ to offload winger Miguel Almiron to a Saudi Pro League club.

Saudi-backed Newcastle United are one of the richest clubs in the world but Financial Fair Play regulations are preventing them from spending freely in the transfer market.

The Magpies spent around £130m in the summer to bring in Sandro Tonali, Tino Livramento, Harvey Barnes and Lewis Hall.

It is now being heavily reported that they will be ‘forced to sell’ Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak – who are wanted by Liverpool and Arsenal respectively – to ease their ongoing FFP issues.

Earlier this month, Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales admitted it is going to be “necessary” for them “to trade players” at certain points.

“It’s difficult to hypothesise, but if we’re offered £1billion for one of those players, then no one could argue against that making sense,” Eales said.

“Any decision we make will always be against the backdrop of the medium to long-term benefit for the club. It’s difficult to say specifically on certain players, but I can say that, if we’re going to get to where we want to get to, at times it is necessary to trade your players.”

To add to their issues, England international Kieran Trippier is being targeted by Bayern Munich and the defender has reportedly ‘given the green light’ for this transfer to be completed.

Up until now, no Newcastle players had been linked with moves to PIF-owned Saudi Pro League clubs, but this has now changed.

Journalist Ben Jacobs revealed on Monday morning that an “agreement in principle” has been reached between Newcastle and Al-Shabab for Almiron.

Jacobs tweeted: “Al-Shabab and Newcastle have reached a provisional agreement over Miguel Almiron. It’s understood Almiron is open to the move, but the deal is not done yet.”

Almiron’s performances have stepped up while Eddie Howe has been in charge at Newcastle. After scoring 11 Premier League goals in 2022/23, he has four goal involvements in 21 appearances this term.

The Paraguay international (29) is under contract until 2026 and while he has been impressive for Newcastle over the past 18 months, he is an example of a player they will be looking to replace with a better alternative as they attempt to establish themselves as an elite club.

Regarding Trippier and Callum Wilson, a report from PA News Agency on Sunday has revealed: ‘The Magpies have rejected a loan offer from Bayern Munich for key defender Kieran Trippier and have received and rebuffed a similar approach from Atletico Madrid for striker Callum Wilson.’