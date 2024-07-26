Newcastle ‘agree personal terms’ with £29m Chelsea star as Eddie Howe targets fourth choice

Newcastle have reportedly ‘agreed personal terms’ with Chelsea star Noni Madueke as Eddie Howe views the 22-year-old as a ‘significant improvement’ on their current right-wing options.

Madueke joined Chelsea from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023 and has scored nine goals in 46 appearances for the Blues, but has at time been frustrated by his lack of game time at Stamford Bridge.

It’s been difficult for Madueke to break into the team thanks to the meteoric rise of Cole Palmer, who played in Madueke’s position on the right for a significant chunk of last season.

Former Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino told him that he would have to “fight for his place” in December in a particularly fallow period for the Englishman and Madueke was rewarded for his effort at the end of the season, starting all of the last nine games.

Pochettino has since been replaced at the Chelsea helm by Enzo Maresca and Madueke said after Chelsea’s recent pre-season draw with Wrexham thay he was confident of making an impact under the new manager.

He said: “Of course, I believe in my ability. We’ve got a great team full of great players. Players who can play in different positions. It’s always good to have a team like that. I try to do my best and see what happens.

“It’s competition. Competition happens at top clubs all the time. It’s just one of those. It’s not anything different or peculiar. It is what it is. I feel good. New manager. New tactical ideas. It will take a little time to fully get that over to the boys but from what I’ve seen so far, it’s promising. It’s a different style of play but one I feel we’re well suited to.

“It’s about staying high and waiting for that killer pass when you can go and do real damage. It’s about being patient and waiting for the opportunity to run and do my stuff. That’s the discipline that the manager wants and if the manager wants that, then I’ll do it. Simple.”

Despite those comments, Football Insider claim Newcastle are ‘closing in on signing’ Madueke, who ‘has agreed personal terms’ with the Magpies over a move to St James’ Park this summer.

It’s claimed Madueke ’emerged as the first choice after Michael Olise‘s move to Bayern Munich and complications surrounding potential deals for West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen and Leeds star Crysencio Summerville’.

Chelsea are said to be looking to make a profit on Madueke, who was signed for £29m.

Howe is keen on adding a right winger to his ranks to match the quality he has on the left, with Miguel Almiron and Jacob Murphy no match for Harvey Barnes and Anthony Gordon.

Almiron is expected to leave for Saudi Arabia this summer having been linked with a move away from Newcastle for over a year.