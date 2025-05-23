A new report claims Alexander Isak “will leave” Newcastle United this summer for one key reason amid interest from Arsenal and Liverpool.

Isak has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League this summer as he’s cemented himself as one of the best strikers in the world.

The 25-year-old has struggled with injuries in recent seasons, but Newcastle have benefited from him being available for most of this campaign as he’s scored 27 goals in 41 appearances.

Isak’s form has not gone unnoticed as he’s attracting interest from several elite European sides, but a summer exit has previously been deemed unlikely with Newcastle expected to demand £100m+ for their prized asset.

Arsenal and Liverpool have been heavily linked with Isak in recent months as he’s understood to be their dream target, but they have been considering cheaper alternatives.

However, Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claims Isak “will leave” the Magpies this summer as there are “too many offers” with Arsenal and Liverpool leading the race to sign him.

“I think Isak will leave this summer. His agents are working. They have two-three clubs – Arsenal, Liverpool, Man Utd – all there,” Di Marzio told Swedish outlet FotbollDirekt.

“The most interesting projects from a technical and economic standpoint are the ones with Champions League football, so Man Utd, at this moment, will be behind.

“While the others are talking and yes, I think he can leave this summer.”

He added: “I think Newcastle will be willing to let Isak leave because there are too many offers for him, too many requests.

“I think Newcastle know that it’s almost impossible to keep him and so I think he can go.”

Despite this, former Premier League striker Teddy Sheringham has explained why he thinks Isak could snub Arsenal and remain at Newcastle.

“I think, you know, he’s absolutely lauded as a centre forward in Newcastle, so why would he want to go,” Sheringham claimed.

“He might not want to change. It doesn’t get much better than fans loving you, and your team playing to the best aspects of your game, and you are the focal point. You’re earning good money and you’re in the team.

“You’re playing at the top level and players understand you and your manager loves you. So, you know, you, I’d be very surprised if he would want to go anywhere else at the moment.

“Newcastle look nailed on for Champions League football next season. They’re a club moving in the right direction, won their first trophy in 70-odd years this season.

“I think all of their top players will want to stay, and I think it would take ridiculous money to get one of Isak, Gordon or Guimares out of the club now. They don’t have to sell them with the carrot of Champions League football.”