Newcastle ‘anxious’ as Arsenal, City target chooses ‘first-choice destination’ amid £100m PSR sale ‘fear’

Newcastle United are reportedly becoming ‘anxious’ as they wait to discover whether they will lose Brazil international Bruno Guimaraes this summer.

The Magpies beat Arsenal in the race to sign the 26-year-old during the 20222 January transfer window.

The talented midfielder has become a major fan’s favourite at St James’ Park as he has quickly proven himself to be a superb signing.

Despite this, Newcastle are at risk of losing Guimaraes in the summer as they are one of six Premier League clubs who ‘must sell’ in the coming weeks due to their Profit and Sustainability issues.

Guimaraes grabbed seven goals and ten assists in his 50 appearances for Newcastle this season and they are able to demand a huge fee for him as he is under contract until 2028. It is also understood that his current deal includes a £100m release clause.

Earlier this week, Guimaraes indicated that he is “very happy” at Newcastle but he “doesn’t know what can happen” due to FFP.

“Look, my future, to be honest, is in God’s hands,” Guimaraes said.

“I have a contract with Newcastle, I’m very happy, as I said, I know how much they like me, I know everything I’ve been doing for the club. In short, I have a contract, I’m happy.

“I don’t know what can happen, we know everything about Financial Fair Play, but what I can say is that I feel happy. It’s obviously very nice to be associated with big clubs; it indicates that I’m performing well, but I’m not concerned about it, as I said, I’m happy at the club.

“I’m very happy, so let’s see what happens. I’m not in any hurry, I’m happy, and it’s up to God, let’s see what happens.”

According to Football Insider, ‘Newcastle are anxiously waiting to see if any clubs decide to activate the £100million release clause in Guimaraes’ contract before 30 June’.

‘Newcastle have had fears they could lose some of their best players hanging over them for the past six months. ‘There is expected to be interest in both Brazilian midfielder Guimaraes and star striker Alexander Isak once the transfer window reopens following their impressive seasons at St James’ Park. ‘Arsenal, Man City and PSG are believed to have shown a strong interest in signing Guimaraes on the back of his impressive campaign.’

GiveMeSport meanwhile claims Guimaraes has chosen Man City as his ‘first-choice destination’ if he were to leave Newcastle this summer.

‘Guimaraes’ release clause is well-documented at being £100million, a number that City are not put off by – especially given that their other top target, Lucas Paqueta, won’t be joining them in the summer after he was charged with breaching gambling rules set out by the FA. ‘Newcastle do not want to lose Guimaraes as he is one of their best players, but they are aware that he could be targeted by other clubs and if City do make a bid, he could decide to join the current Premier League champions with Newcastle missing out on European football altogether after Manchester United won the FA Cup. ‘However, Bruno sees City as his first-choice destination if he is to move on from St. James’ Park, ahead of Arsenal and PSG.’

