Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says Newcastle will ‘probably’ appeal the red card that, if it stands, would rule Anthony Gordon out of the Carabao Cup final in a fortnight’s time.

Gordon was given a straight red card for pushing Jan Paul van Hecke in a daft tussle long after the whistle had gone and is now set to miss league games against West Ham and Brentford as well as the Wembley showpiece against Liverpool in a fortnight’s time.

Gordon’s red compounded a miserable afternoon for Newcastle, who crashed out 2-1 after extra-time to see their chances of a domestic cup double brought to an end.

Brighton didn’t enjoy numerical superiority for long, with Gordon’s 83rd-minute red followed by a second yellow in stoppage time for Tariq Lamptey. The tie ended 1-1 after 90 minutes, with a superb Danny Welbeck winner sending Brighton through after a 10 v 10 extra-time inevitably opened up with the extra space and weary legs.

Newcastle’s hopes of success with any appeal would appear to be limited given the nature of Gordon’s offence, but Howe, speaking to ITV directly after the game, thought the straight red was ‘harsh’ and revealed Gordon was, unsurprisingly, ‘disappointed’ about what happened.

“Well, it looks harsh, but we’ll have to analyse it properly,’ he told ITV.

“I’ve not seen a replay of it. I was just going on my original view. I thought it looked harsh, but we’ll see and then see what we do next.

Howe conceded he didn’t know if Gordon had lost control and stressed he was still basing his view on his first impression of the incident.

“I think I’d need to see it again properly to see exactly what happened. It was just a mass of bodies in my first viewing.

“Anthony obviously didn’t mean any harm. I’ve only seen him very briefly before coming out to you. He was really disappointed.”

When asked if Newcastle planned to appeal the decision, Howe replied: “Possibly.”

