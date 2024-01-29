Newcastle ‘make approach’ to sign ‘key’ Aston Villa man after being ‘alerted’ by £50m desire to sell

Jacob Ramsey has been linked with a move to Newcastle.

Newcastle United have ‘approached’ Aston Villa to sign Jacob Ramsey but face competition from Tottenham and Bayern Munich, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has impressed in the Premier League since breaking into the Villa team in the 2020/21 campaign.

He provided 13 goal contributions in 35 top-flight appearances last term and has one goal in 14 matches across all competitions this season.

Ramsey struggled with a foot injury at the start of 23/24 but when fit, Unai Emery tends to start him.

The midfielder came through the youth academy at Villa Park, which makes him a fan favourite, but also makes him a desirable player to sell.

Selling homegrown talent has become a bit of a theme as they can be offloaded for pure profit, which works wonders when complying with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

READ MORE: Who will be the next Premier League manager to be sacked?

According to The Athletic, Ramsey has ‘caught the attention of numerous clubs in both England and abroad’.

It is Newcastle who are the most interested in signing the England Under-21 international and have ‘made an approach’ to buy him before Wednesday’s transfer deadline.

It is added that Ramsey will likely be ‘beyond reach’ if the Magpies cannot make a ‘significant sale’.

Miguel Almrion, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier have all been linked with an exit this month, though Almiron looks like the only one of those three who has any chance of leaving St James’ Park.

The report says Tottenham and Bayern also ‘admire’ Ramsey – who ‘will not be short of takers’ if Villa decide to sell.

It is noted that this ‘is a big if’ given the player’s importance to Emery’s side, becoming a ‘key player’ under the Spanish head coach.

Villa would ‘ideally’ not consider selling Ramsey, ‘but funds must be raised’ as the Midlands club looks to abide by profit and sustainability rules.

This has ‘alerted suitors’, who believe they can land the Villa academy graduate for a fee in the region of £50million, which ‘will be contemplated’ by the Villans.

The same outlet also provides an update on Almiron’s future in the north east, with Saudi Arabian club Al Shabab keen.

Offloading Almiron is Eddie Howe’s ‘most credible option’ to raise funds, which are needed to land Ramsey.

Howe’s ‘primary aim’ is to land a player in Ramsey’s position so we are told not to be surprised if Almiron is sold this month.

The Paraguayan winger missed Newcastle’s FA Cup win over Fulham on Saturday through illness.

READ NEXT: Screw the Premier League, Newcastle and Howe must prioritise FA Cup after Fulham win