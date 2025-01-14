Reporter Ben Jacobs has revealed the latest on the future of Brentford’s in-form forward Bryan Mbeumo amid Man Utd and Newcastle interest.

The 25-year-old is enjoying the season of his career to date under Thomas Frank, netting 13 goals in 20 Premier League games so far. It represents his best-ever return in the top flight and his form has begun to attract attention from bigger clubs.

His current deal expires in 2026 which suggests he could be set to leave across the next two windows, with this summer being a crucial moment for his career. One club that is said to be reportedly interested in a move is Newcastle United.

With Miguel Almiron seemingly heading for the exit, Howe only possesses Jacob Murphy who is a natural fit on the right wing and more depth is needed to supercharge their squad ahead of the second half of the season.

Ben Jacobs, talking to The United Stand, revealed that Newcastle are the only club to make a ‘concrete’ approach for Mbeumo this season – but it explained that it will be a hugely difficult deal to complete in the January window.

He said: “Brentford don’t want to sell, that’s the first thing. Newcastle are the only club that have made any concrete approach – No bid for January but they’re looking at Mbeumo over the summer.

“What we can say is when Dan Ashworth was still at Newcastle he was looking at Mbeumo.

“It’s logical to think when Ashworth was still at (Man United) he had put Mbeumo into the mix but I’m not aware that has been taken forward by Jason Wilcox, Omar Berrada or any of the recruitment team.

“Nothing on my radar with Manchester United and Bryan Mbeumo other than to point out that Newcastle likes him and they liked him when Dan Ashworth was still there.”

In terms of interest from elsewhere, earlier in the month saw reports that Manchester United were primed to consider a £40million bid to secure him during the January window. They too have been long-term admirers and he would no doubt be a significant boost to Ruben Amorim’s side.

However, that deal is more likely for the summer given they would need to offload both Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho to raise both the necessary funds and squad space.

For Newcastle to secure such a move in January feels unrealistic, as Brentford are unlikely to allow their star player to leave halfway through the season – especially given his brilliant run of form.

They already had a potential replacement for Almiron on their books during the summer but they allowed winger Yankuba Minteh to depart for Brighton for a fee of around £30m, which translated as a significant profit and helped them offset any PSR concerns – but it leaves them longing for an attacker such as Mbeumo.