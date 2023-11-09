Newcastle-Arsenal: Prem panel claim Gordon goal was ‘correct’ but referee/VAR ‘missed two red cards’

The Premier League’s Independent Key Match Incidents Panel have ruled that VAR were right to award Anthony Gordon’s winning goal in Newcastle vs Arsenal.

The Magpies earned a controversial 1-0 win over Arsenal at St James’ Park over the weekend.

Gordon’s winning goal came with around 25 minutes to go and it was allowed by the off-field officials following a triple VAR check.

A report from ESPN has revealed how the Premier League independent panel broke down this dramatic fixture.

Mikel Arteta called it an “absolute disgrace” that the Gordon goal was allowed but the panel – which includes three former players and/or coaches and one representative each from the Premier League and PGMOL – ruled (in a 4-1 vote) that: “Although Joelinton does have his hands on Gabriel, there isn’t enough to award a foul as Gabriel had made an action to play the ball before any contact.”

It is also pointed out that the panel ‘upheld the view there wasn’t enough proof to cancel the goal on the two factual offences’.

The referee and VAR may have got this incident right, but the panel were of the opinion that Kai Havertz and Bruno Guimaraes should have been sent off.

The report added: ‘The panel was unanimous that Kai Havertz should have been sent off for Arsenal in the 36th minute for his challenge on Sean Longstaff as it was “a very dangerous challenge and the type of tackle that needs to be eradicated” — a decision which would have altered the direction of the game.

‘Bruno Guimarães’ arm to the head of Arsenal’s Jorginho in the 45th minute was also a missed red card, but on a split 3-2 decision for the VAR to get involved.’

Former Premier League referee Mark Halsey is of the opinion that the “protocol on VAR” needs to be “re-written”.

“VAR was brought in for the absolute howlers, but we seem to see VAR come in and get involved for everything. For example, the Thierry Henry handball in that qualifier against the Republic of Ireland – that’s what VAR is there for, but now it seems to come in for everything. IFAB have got to look at the protocol and re-write the protocol on VAR,” Halsey said via the Stick to Football podcast, brought to you by Sky Bet.

“The problem we have at the moment is that referees are relying on VAR. They’ve got to forget that VAR is there and just go out and referee what’s in front of them – give a decision and if it’s drastically wrong VAR should come in. Give the referees the confidence to go out and referee.”

