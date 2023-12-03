‘I don’t go’ – Arsenal target makes January transfer admission and reveals ‘Newcastle interest’

Ruben Neves has been linked with Arsenal and Newcastle United.

Ruben Neves insists he is “really happy” at Al Hilal and will not be joining Newcastle United or Arsenal in January.

The Portuguese midfielder left Wolves in the summer to join the Saudi Arabian club, becoming one of the first big names to make the switch to the Middle East.

He was strongly linked with Newcastle before moving to Al Hilal and those links have not gone away ahead of the winter transfer window.

There has been talk of a loan move to St James’ Park, which has caused a stir as Al Hilal and the Magpies share the same owners.

Amidst those transfer links, there was a vote to ban loan transfers between associated clubs in the Premier League.

14 clubs had to vote in favour of the ban for it to become a reality but only 13 did so, meaning Eddie Howe is free to pursue Neves if he wants to.

While there has been plenty of rumours in recent months, Neves has said he has no intention of joining the Magpies in January.

“I don’t go,” the ex-Wolves captain said. “I think that’s rumours because of the owner of the clubs of course, and because I’ve played in England as well.

“There was Newcastle interest before I came here but I’m really happy here, my family’s really happy, so I’m having a great time.

“Everything is going really well for me and I want to stay here.”

Newcastle are expected to sign a new midfielder in the winter window with summer signing Sandro Tonali suspended until August.

Arsenal, meanwhile, could bolster their midfield in January but will struggle to do so while staying within financial fair play rules.

Mikel Arteta has Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny behind Declan Rice in the midfield pecking order and Thomas Partey has been linked with a move to Italian giants Juventus.

The Spanish manager is unlikely to let Partey leave mid-season without securing a replacement.

Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz is another who has been strongly linked with a move to the Emirates.

The Gunners had a few bids knocked back by the Villans on deadline day in the 2022 summer transfer window.

The offers were reportedly in the region of £25million and given Luiz’s incredible form under Unai Emery, he is going to cost triple that if Villa are to sell.

