Newcastle, Aston Villa submit £35m ‘offers’ for ex-Premier League defender at Real Madrid

Dean Huijsen has been linked with a return to the Premier League.

Premier League sides Newcastle United and Aston Villa have made offers to Real Madrid for former Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen, according to reports.

The Spain international left Bournemouth in the summer transfer window in a deal worth around £50m after a brilliant season in the Premier League.

Huijsen, who has been capped six times by Spain, has had an inconsistent first seven months at Real Madrid with the 20-year-old putting in mixed performances, which you’d probably expect for someone his age.

However, it has reportedly led to some officials at Real Madrid to question whether to keep him on or cut their losses on him in the summer transfer window.

And Spanish website Defensa Central claim that Real Madrid have ‘received’ their ‘first offers’ for Huijsen with Premier League sides Newcastle and Aston Villa putting €40m (£35m) on the table for the former Cherries centre-back.

However, the bids have been met with a ‘swift and resounding no’ from Real Madrid as the La Liga club ‘believes the defender’s market value is not commensurate with the €40 million asking price, given that the club paid €58 million for him just seven months ago’.

The report adds: ‘Confidence in the player remains unwavering, and he is seen as a genuine investment for the future, just as was done with the signing of Raphael Varane. It’s worth noting that, until two months ago, Huijsen was untouchable at Real Madrid and with the national team, and with careful guidance and support, he is expected to return to his best form.’

Huijsen started his 20th game in all competitions when Real Madrid lost 4-2 to Benfica in the Champions League last week as Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin scored a last-gasp header to put the Portuguese side through to the play-offs, where they will face the La Liga giants again.

After the final whistle, Jose Mourinho was spotted talking to Huijsen, who previously played under the veteran manager at AS Roma, with TNT Sports reporter Archie Rhind-Tutt insisting that the Benfica boss mouthed ‘f***ing hell’ to the former Bournemouth man.

Speaking on his exchange with Huijsen, Mourinho said: “Dean was my player at Roma, he’s friends with my kids and the families know each other well so I have a good relationship with him.

“We were just speaking about the game and, of course, the kid is disappointed.

“But I was telling him, ‘You were lucky! You were lucky to lose only 4-2’, because it could be more.”

