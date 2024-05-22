According to reports, Dan Ashworth is set to ‘argue he was sacked’ by Newcastle United to ‘force’ through his move to Manchester United.

The 53-year-old has only been with Newcastle United since 2022 but is looking for a way out of the club amid interest from Man Utd.

Ashworth to ‘argue he was sacked’…

Ashworth is regarded as one of the finest sporting directors in the world and he did stellar work at Brighton before moving to Newcastle United following Saudi-backed PIF’s takeover of the Premier League club.

He is understood to have a close relationship with new Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is keen to bring the Newcastle man to Old Trafford.

Ratcliffe completed his purchase of a 27.7% stake in Man Utd earlier this year and one of his priorities in recent months has been to overhaul the recruitment model at Old Trafford.

The INEOS chief has already recruited chief executive Omar Berrada and technical director Jason Wilcox, but Ashworth is viewed as the final piece of the jigsaw.

After making it clear to Newcastle that he intends to join Man Utd, Ashworth was placed on gardening leave as the clubs held talks over a compensation package.

The Premier League teams remain far apart so an arbitration hearing has been requested to settle the dispute and this is expected to be held later this month.

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED MESS ON F365…

👉 Pochettino new favourite for Man Utd job with Ten Hag sack looking likelier than ever

👉 Ex-Man Utd star claims ‘doubtful’ Bruno Fernandes is ‘thinking’ about leaving amid Saudi interest

👉 The F365 Expectations Table ranks every Premier League club from Aston Villa to Man Utd

Earlier this week, a further spanner was thrown into the works as it emerged that Ashworth had ‘inadvertently’ informed Newcastle that he had been in contact with Berrada, who was said to be tapping him up.

A new report from The Telegraph claims Ashworth ‘will argue he was sacked from the club rather than resigning’ so Newcastle are ‘forced’ to ‘let him out of his lengthy gardening leave early’.

‘Telegraph Sport can reveal that Ashworth believes his departure from Newcastle gives him grounds to argue the gardening leave is null and void as things were not handled correctly before his departure. ‘In effect, his argument ahead of arbitration is that he was not asked to formally write down his resignation by chief executive Darren Eales and should not have been placed on gardening leave until he did so. He will therefore argue he was removed from his position rather than asking to step down. ‘Newcastle are said to be astounded by the attempt to get out of his contracted gardening leave and are set to contest at arbitration, insisting they have every right to prevent Ashworth starting work at Old Trafford until late 2025 unless compensation can be agreed.’

READ NEXT: Chelsea face a PR job while Man Utd must change everything: Summer resolutions



Regarding the tapping up accusations, the report suggests the email ‘shows talks had been taking place in secret’ and would ‘constitute an illegal approach’.