‘Awesome’ Newcastle star tipped to become ‘one of the best in the world soon’

Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon has been tipped to become “one of the best wingers in the world soon” by an international opponent.

The England international has been in brilliant form over the last year or so following his move to Newcastle from fellow Premier League side Everton in the summer of 2023.

Gordon contributed 11 goals and ten assists in the Premier League last term and earned a call-up to the England squad for Euro 2024.

He only featured for around 300 seconds during the European Championship with England reaching the final, where they lost 2-1 to Spain.

To the delight of many England supporters, Gordon started in both the Three Lions’ recent Nations League matches against the Republic of Ireland and Finland under new boss Lee Carsley.

Djurgardens IF Fotboll right-back Adam Stahl was given the task of keeping the Newcastle star quiet during Finland’s recent clash with England, which Carsley’s side won 2-0.

Stahl’s compatriot Miro Tenho gave his view on how his club team-mate dealt with the threat of Gordon, he told Fotbollskanalen: “Gordon gave him [Ståhl] some difficulties. But he did well.”

Fotbollskanalen also talked to Stahl, who added: “The crazy thing is that I have followed Anthony Gordon since he went to Newcastle. He’s a player I think is awesome.

“To meet him and feel his speed… I see myself as a fast player, but you understand that there are levels in football. It was a lot of fun. I think he will be one of the best wingers in the world soon. It was nice to play against him, it was a good game.”

Stahl revealed he also swapped shirts with the Newcastle winger after the match against England, he continued: “I actually swapped with Gordon, because I thought we had a nice duel before he was replaced. He was a nice and humble guy.”

When compared to Gordon, Stahl was asked whether it was easier to deal with attackers in the Swedish top flight over Gordon.

He said: “I won’t say anything like that. There are good players in Allsvenskan as well.”

After Newcastle beat Wolves 2-1 on Sunday, Alan Shearer proposed a change of position for Gordon for the rest of the season.

Shearer told The Rest is Football podcast: “Barnes and Gordon both want to play on that left-hand side and cut in on that right, and they’re both very good at doing that, hence Barnes [scoring].

“Gordon went down the middle today because Isak came off at half-time. So if he can find a way to get both of those in the team.”

When asked how he would set up in attack, Shearer added: “Probably Gordon on the right if Isak is going to be fit. I know Wilson has been injured and he hasn’t appeared this season yet.

“But probably Gordon on the right and then Barnes on the left-hand side and Isak down the middle. I mean that’s a really, really good front three.”